Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Alia Bhatt
Personal style
Easy-going and carefree with a youthful twist.
Style icons
Kangana Ranaut for her personality, Sonam Kapoor for her choice of accessories.
Shopping haunts
London.
Beauty mantra
Lots of water and rest.
Must-haves at all times
Roll-on lip balm, mascara, kohl.
Key to a flawless ensemble
Fuss-free silhouettes with few embellishments.
Key trend conquered
Braids of all styles from half-hair, ponytail and rope braids to side-swept fishtail ones.
Sartorial statement
Coordinated sets, crop tops, slogan jumpers, dapper denims and mini dresses.
