Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Alia Bhatt

For making the girl-next-door style her own

Personal style

Easy-going and carefree with a youthful twist.

Style icons

Kangana Ranaut for her personality, Sonam Kapoor for her choice of accessories.

Shopping haunts

London.

Beauty mantra

Lots of water and rest.

Must-haves at all times

Roll-on lip balm, mascara, kohl.

Key to a flawless ensemble

Fuss-free silhouettes with few embellishments.

Key trend conquered

Braids of all styles from half-hair, ponytail and rope braids to side-swept fishtail ones.

Sartorial statement

Coordinated sets, crop tops, slogan jumpers, dapper denims and mini dresses.