  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • People
  • Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Alia Bhatt
Verve People
November 03, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Alia Bhatt

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For making the girl-next-door style her own

Personal style
Easy-going and carefree with a youthful twist.

Style icons
Kangana Ranaut for her personality, Sonam Kapoor for her choice of accessories.

Shopping haunts
London.

Beauty mantra
Lots of water and rest.

Must-haves at all times
Roll-on lip balm, mascara, kohl.

Key to a flawless ensemble
Fuss-free silhouettes with few embellishments.

Key trend conquered
Braids of all styles from half-hair, ponytail and rope braids to side-swept fishtail ones.

Sartorial statement
Coordinated sets, crop tops, slogan jumpers, dapper denims and mini dresses.

Tags: actor, Alia Bhatt, Best Dressed 2017, Bollywood, Featured, Mumbai, People
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble