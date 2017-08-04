Verve People

Mithila Palkar: Spinning A Web Of Tales

From turns on stage to appearances on screens, these maverick artistes are bringing their own flavour to different forms of entertainment across genres. Mithila Palkar chat with Verve about finding their métier

Taking cues from Anna Kendrick’s Cups song and creating her own version, Hi Chal Turu Turu, may have been the best thing to have happened to her. But Mithila Palkar’s first web series, Girl in the City (GITC), with its dialogues with quick quips, stellar performances and catchy music too won her a lot of fans.

A self-confessed music and dance enthusiast, the 24-year-old is a third-year Kathak student and trained Hindustani classical singer. Having first taken to the stage at the age of 12, she’s always found satisfaction in acting. “My first experience on camera was extremely comfortable; I felt like at home. It was for a friend’s short film Majha Honeymoon which was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival. The stage and the space before the camera are my happy places. If not an actor, well…that isn’t really a question because I would have always been an actor.”

While living a second life — that of the character’s — excites her, it is also challenging. “It isn’t easy to know what it would be like to be somebody else in real life. We can’t imagine someone else’s life. For instance, with Meera (GITC), I got to look at the city I’ve grown up in, the city that I call home, from a different perspective and I fell in love with it all over again,” Mithila smiles. Although theatre will always be her first love, web series are taking up a lot of her time these days, with Dice Media’s Little Things’ second season being on its way. Fond of spending time with her grandparents when at home, a working day too is something she looks forward to with equal anticipation.