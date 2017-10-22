Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Smita Khanna And Her Easy Work Wear Silhouettes

“Culturally, character judgement is shaped by our external appearances. This is particularly extreme and perverse for women”

Architect, Interior Designer and Co-founder at Note D; Mumbai

A peek into your wardrobe

A surprising (new) affinity towards white.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

To be able to communicate clearly and effectively one needs to be comfortable. I try to dress as comfortable as possible within the ‘uniform’ of the occasion.

Newly discovered label

Atlantique Ascoli.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

Yes, all the time. Culturally, character judgement is shaped by our external appearances. This is particularly extreme and perverse for women. Instead of getting better, we seem to be regressing in this respect – this is not solely limited to ‘suggestive’ clothing anymore, but extends to aspirational dressing as well.

Black dress, from Sacai White dress, by Martin Margiela.

Pet peeves

Short trousers where the hems don’t touch the floor.

Style icons

Old Parsi ladies of Cusrow Baug.

A style experiment you want to master

Slippers to formal events.

Dress code at work

Disguised comfort clothing.

Influence of an architectural movement or design on your style

The idea of ‘paper architects’ especially from the ’80s and ’90s. These designers created amazing theoretical projects that wouldn’t see the light of day. I love this idea for fashion as well. Ideas of the ‘fantastic’ that weren’t about responding purely or necessarily to function, ‘in’ fashion or aesthetic. They would somehow respond to contemporary culture and context.