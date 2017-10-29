Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Sita Wadhwani And Her Avante-Garde Take On Trends

“I love wearing sneakers with evening wear and dig the new sock sneaker hybrids”

Naga cape, by Mathieu Gugumus Leguillon for The Bungalow; jacket(worn as skirt), from Adidas Originals; spectacles, from Ray-Ban.

Content director at Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited; Mumbai

A peek into your wardrobe

There are fewer clothes to consider than before, which is easier on the mind.

A current trend that you sport with a personal take

Sneakers with evening wear. I dig the new sock sneaker hybrids, like the Adidas NMD_R1. They’re the perfect meeting of function and comfort and contrast nicely with glam outfits.

A quick day-to-evening transition, without changing outfits

A gauzy kimono-like wrap over whatever you’re wearing.

Current wardrobe special

A handspun sheath by Monica Jhaveri, who’s now also making upcycled fabric jewellery. It’s elegant, light, modern and natural.

Go-to accessories

A Givenchy leather cuff, beaded fabric bracelet by Olivia Dar, floral headpiece by Little Shilpa.

Dress, from Cos; sneakers, from Nike; necklace, from Kazuri Beads; spectacles, from Ray-Ban.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I wear a sari.

The best piece of advice you’ve ever been given

It’s not advice, rather, inspiration from my husband who wears his best clothes just to lounge around the house. It’s sort of sexy.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions

In my twenties I might have believed it was possible to influence people’s perceptions. In my thirties, I know better.

Recently discovered labels

I’m completely into menswear, so Kardo by Rikki Kher for contemporary menswear. Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta for his futuristic studio spun handloom. I’m also enjoying how new creative directors Luke and Lucy Meier are reinventing Jil Sander’s minimalist legacy.