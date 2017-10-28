Best Dressed 2017: Aastha Sharma And Her Unique Take On Everyday Dressing
Celebrity stylist, founder of Wardrobist consultancy; Mumbai
Trend you wear with a personal take
I’m digging long jackets at the moment, all kinds of them – think prints, lace and more. I style them with anything from denims and shorts to little dresses.
Label love
Nikhil Thampi; I’m constantly picking up his creations. Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Topshop – they do really cool stuff.
A style trick that has always worked
Wearing good shoes. Whatever you are wearing, with a great pair, you are good to go.
Perfect day look
If I’m working, my look has to be comfortable, so I pick something cool for the Mumbai heat. There are a variety of sneakers these days and they’re perfect for when you are running around, which I usually am.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
A fitted dress or pantsuit, perfect accessories, good shoes.
Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
There was a time when I used to feel restricted, but not anymore. Most of the international brands are available in India and even our Indian designers are making some amazing clothes. Plus, travelling is a lot more convenient and brands send almost everything to India.
Styling yourself versus someone else
Someone else – it’s my job and I love doing that.
