  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • People
  • Best Dressed 2017: Aastha Sharma And Her Unique Take On Everyday Dressing
Verve People
October 28, 2017

Best Dressed 2017: Aastha Sharma And Her Unique Take On Everyday Dressing

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Shubham Lodha

“There was a time when I used to feel restricted with regard to style, but not anymore”

Celebrity stylist, founder of Wardrobist consultancy; Mumbai

Trend you wear with a personal take
I’m digging long jackets at the moment, all kinds of them – think prints, lace and more. I style them with anything from denims and shorts to little dresses.

Label love
Nikhil Thampi; I’m constantly picking up his creations. Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Topshop – they do really cool stuff.

A style trick that has always worked
Wearing good shoes. Whatever you are wearing, with a great pair, you are good to go.

Perfect day look
If I’m working, my look has to be comfortable, so I pick something cool for the Mumbai heat. There are a variety of sneakers these days and they’re perfect for when you are running around, which I usually am.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
A fitted dress or pantsuit, perfect accessories, good shoes.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
There was a time when I used to feel restricted, but not anymore. Most of the international brands are available in India and even our Indian designers are making some amazing clothes. Plus, travelling is a lot more convenient and brands send almost everything to India.

Styling yourself versus someone else
Someone else – it’s my job and I love doing that.

Tags: Aastha Sharma, Best Dressed 2017, Celebrity Stylist, Featured, Founder of Wardrobist consultancy, Mumbai, People
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble