Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Aastha Sharma And Her Unique Take On Everyday Dressing

“There was a time when I used to feel restricted with regard to style, but not anymore”

Yellow shirt dress, by Aastha Sharma for SbuyS; ring, from Misho; heels, by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Celebrity stylist, founder of Wardrobist consultancy; Mumbai

Trend you wear with a personal take

I’m digging long jackets at the moment, all kinds of them – think prints, lace and more. I style them with anything from denims and shorts to little dresses.

Label love

Nikhil Thampi; I’m constantly picking up his creations. Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Topshop – they do really cool stuff.

A style trick that has always worked

Wearing good shoes. Whatever you are wearing, with a great pair, you are good to go.

White shirt and suspenders, both from Marks & Spencer.

Perfect day look

If I’m working, my look has to be comfortable, so I pick something cool for the Mumbai heat. There are a variety of sneakers these days and they’re perfect for when you are running around, which I usually am.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

A fitted dress or pantsuit, perfect accessories, good shoes.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

There was a time when I used to feel restricted, but not anymore. Most of the international brands are available in India and even our Indian designers are making some amazing clothes. Plus, travelling is a lot more convenient and brands send almost everything to India.

Styling yourself versus someone else

Someone else – it’s my job and I love doing that.