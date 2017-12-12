Verve People

17 Things You Should Know If You Call Yourself A Shraddha Kapoor Fan

The dainty actress spills the beans on some of her favourite things in life, her priorities and other musings

On her iPod…

“Thousands of songs of all genres. And they’re on my phone, not on my iPod.”

Favourite song currently…

“Questions by Chris Brown.”

Favourite song to jam along to…

“Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Pyaar Ke Kabil Mujhe from Anpadh (1962).”

Favourite songs to exercise to…

“French Montana’s Unforgettable, Calvin Harris’ Feels, Drake’s One Dance, Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

In her bag…

“I try to get some reading done in between takes so I always have a book with me. Besides that, there’s my phone, hairbrush, lip balm and my battery pack, of course!”

On her black-list…

“Tomato ketchup. I absolutely despise it.”

In her wallet…

“Money, cards, driving license and a copy of my Aadhar card.”

In the glove compartment of her car…

“There’s a hammer (pauses) and the car papers.”

On her feet right now…

“Skechers Street shoes. They are amazingly comfortable and cool, all at once.”

Favourite comfort clothing…

“Track pants and a T-shirt.”

All-time favourite movies…

“Pyaasa (1957), Cinema Paradiso (1988), City of Angels (1998), Notting Hill (1999) and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).”

Her priorities…

“My family is my number one priority. Then come my friends and work follows right after. I also strive to quench my curiosity, evolve as a person and try to be more eco-friendly and animal-friendly.”

One thing that nobody knows about her…

“My relatives on my mother’s side call me ajji bai, which means grandmother in Marathi because I have this tendency to act older than my age.”

She spends her time off doing…

“Everything and nothing. I can do both, to be honest. Some days, I cannot be bothered to leave my room for hours so I’ll just get some reading done, watch something on YouTube and catch up on some movies. On the days the extrovert in me takes over, I’ll spend time with family and friends and playing with Shyloh, my brother Siddhanth’s dog.”

Best compliment…

“Nothing compares to someone telling me I bring a smile to their face.”

If she could disappear into any fairy-tale novel world, she would go to…

“Hogwarts because I’ve been a Potterhead all my life!”

If she could be anybody for a day, she would be…

“Elon Musk because he continues to be a master of innovation with initiatives such as SpaceX’s mission to Mars and Tesla’s electric vehicles. I’d like to have first-hand experience of his amazing thought process.”