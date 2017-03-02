Fashion

WIN: 10 handwoven saris curated by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

All you need to show us is a day in your life!

A chance conversation with an executive in her 30s who had recently joined the #100sareepact left us thinking about the garment that has defined the Indian woman for generations. Women have used these 9-yards-of-magic to mark some of the most landmark events. As we choose to conduct our daily lives in more ‘comfortable’ attire, such as distressed denims and light kurtas, we are slowly, but surely relegating the sari to the dark recesses of our wardrobes, and potentially marking its extinction. In May, we joined the #100SareePact – a pact started to wear a saree 100 times – with our lovely Digital Editor in a fun magenta number. Every month we’ve been reigniting the love for the sari by encouraging more people to wear it as part of their daily routine.

This month, veteran designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee joins our campaign. If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on a sari that’s been curated for you by Sabyasachi, this is it. Here’s all you need to do:

Follow our handle @verveindia and @sabyasachiofficial on Instagram Join the 10-hour sari pact — wear the sari for minimum 10 hours and upload six photos documenting your day on your Instagram handle. Make sure you tag #VerveXSabyasachi. Share this post with your friends on Facebook and Twitter by tagging Verve to increase your chances of winning.

10 lucky winners will win handloom saris curated by Sabysachi.

Contest open till March 10, 2017. Hurry!