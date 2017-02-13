Fashion
Who Wore What On The 2017 Grammys Red Carpet
Compiled by Tanisha Choudhury and Sadaf Shaikh
Like most award shows this year, the Grammys were no exception when it came to making political statements influenced by 2016 US Presidential Elections. Katy Perry’s performance implored citizens to ‘persist’ while Busta Rhymes called out ‘the perpetuation of evil by Agent Orange’. On a lighter vein, Rihanna proved that nobody had more fun than her at the awards when she downed shots from a bejewelled flask during the ceremony. Bruno Mars threw on a glittery rendition of Prince’s purple blazer and set the stage on fire with a guitar riff befitting the late singer. Finally, in a Mean Girls moment, Adele split her Album of the Year award with Beyoncé, simply stating, ‘She is my life!’
If there was anything that could steal our attention from those electrifying moments, it was these red carpet looks that we’ve rounded up below.
(Click on any image to view our comments)
Adele looked regal in a green dress by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy Haute Couture.
Anoushka Shankar wore an opulent velvet Sabyasachi Mukherjee dress with side slits. Her simple hair and make-up was a refreshing change on the red carpet.
Carrie Underwood looked glamorous in a red Elie Madi gown with ruffled sleeves, a deep neck cut-out, and a high slit.
Chrissy Teigen showed off her svelte figure in a black crochet dress by Roberto Cavalli.
Charlie XCX looked bold and refreshing in a scarlet Vivienne Westwood dress with asymmetrical draping.
Demi Lovato channeled glamazon vibes in a see-through Julien Macdonald dress. We love the wavy mermaid locks.
Only Heidi Klum can look this sultry and effortlessly sexy in this simple silver minidress by Philipp Plein.
Jennifer Lopez defied age in a soft lilac halterneck gown by Ralph & Russo.
Katy Perry's gold sequined Tom Ford gown was a rather bold choice of ensemble with its feathered skirt.
Lady Gaga rocked a risqué cut-out cropped leather jacket by Alex Ulichny complete with fringed sleeves, spiky shoulders and ample underboob.
Lea Michele wore an embellished, two-piece ensemble by Roberto Cavalli and experimented with the new 'pink-eye' makeup trend.
Rihanna opted for a dramatic black and orange gown with a twist by Armani Privé paired with Chopard jewellery. We loved the midnight black layered lower half of the outfit juxtaposed with the bright orange crop top.
Santigold channeled Barbie doll eclecticism with this Gucci pleated dress.
Solange, who won her first Grammy last night, wore a glimmering metallic gold Gucci gown with decadent pleats and dramatic sleeves.
Taraji P. Henson stunned in a figure-hugging Marc Jacobs dress with accentuated shoulders.
Celine Dion looked timeless in an emerald Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.