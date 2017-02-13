  • February 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 02
February 13, 2017

Who Wore What On The 2017 Grammys Red Carpet

Compiled by Tanisha Choudhury and Sadaf Shaikh

2017 will be remembered as the year when celebrities made both fashion and political statements

Like most award shows this year, the Grammys were no exception when it came to making political statements influenced by 2016 US Presidential Elections. Katy Perry’s performance implored citizens to ‘persist’ while Busta Rhymes called out ‘the perpetuation of evil by Agent Orange’. On a lighter vein, Rihanna proved that nobody had more fun than her at the awards when she downed shots from a bejewelled flask during the ceremony. Bruno Mars threw on a glittery rendition of Prince’s purple blazer and set the stage on fire with a guitar riff befitting the late singer. Finally, in a Mean Girls moment, Adele split her Album of the Year award with Beyoncé, simply stating, ‘She is my life!’

If there was anything that could steal our attention from those electrifying moments, it was these red carpet looks that we’ve rounded up below.

(Click on any image to view our comments)

 

