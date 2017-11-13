Fashion

Who Wore What At The MTV EMAs 2017

What’s an MTV Awards show if it’s got no daring drama?

While Taylor Swift’s six nominations dominated the 22nd MTV EMAs, it was Eminem who stole the show with his comeback performance. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of his album ‘8-Mile’, the rapper kicked off the show with a dramatic performance, rightfully earning the award for best hip-hop artist. Another major winner last night was Shawn Mendes who took home awards for best song, best artist and biggest fans. Host Rita Ora performed a fun tribute to the ceremony venue of London with a skit of her running through its streets and passing mayor, Sadiq Khan, along with happily doling out clichéd truisms to all who attended. Camila Cabello performed her chart-topping song, Havana and won best pop artist, continuing the winning streak. Finally, Ks$ha delivered a powerful performance through her empowerment anthem Learn to Let Go and stirred our souls. In another giant leap for the music industry, MTV decided to make their award categories gender-less, keeping in tandem with the VMAs and Movie Awards.

While the show was a well-polished two hours of entertainment, we’ll take a break give you what the glitterati donned on the red-carpet.