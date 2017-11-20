Fashion

Who Wore What At The AMAs 2017

At the AMAs last night, P!nk defied gravity, Christina Aguilera paid homage to Whitney Houston and Diana Ross was the undisputed queen of the night

Emerging as one of the most dynamic music events in recent years, the American Music Awards were held with great aplomb last night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Being retrospective, Jamie Foxx opened the show with a moving speech about the current year with hope for the future saying, “Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation”. Bruno Mars scored the most number of awards for the night, clinching victories in 8 categories and Shawn Mendes won his first AMA trophy and made us weak in the knees with his exuberant smile while performing his hit single There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back. K-Pop band BTS made a crazy debut that left us awed. The love between mother-daughter duo, Diana Ross and Tracie Ellis Ross was palpable as the latter performed her duties as a fabulous host and the former 73-year old was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. There were also many other female artists who took to the stage with passion, such as Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. A big letdown though was that very few of them were nominated.

Part of what made the awards fun was the mixed bag of styles showcased by the stars who’d descended upon the red carpet.