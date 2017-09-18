Fashion

Who Wore What At The 2017 Emmys

Zac Posen was the flavour of the season!

The cast of Big Little Lies The cast of Big Little Lies

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was a woke-fest of social-political moments pregnant with feminist overtures, bureaucratic jibes and a clarion call for equality. Three major awards were presented to women (The Handmaid’s Tale for Best drama series, Veep for Best comedy series and Big Little Lies for best limited series), Alec Baldwin suggested that his portrayal of the US President on Saturday Night Live adversely affected his sex life and Donald Glover became the first African-American director to win an Emmy for a comedy series for the show Atlanta, closely following on the heels of Lena Waithe who bagged the honour of being the first African-American woman to take home an Emmy for comedy writing for Master of None.

Host Stephen Colbert Host Stephen Colbert

There were also moments which provided comic relief such as host Stephen Colbert’s parody of HBO’s Westworld in which he starred as an Emmys-hosting robot before doing a merry little jig with Eleven and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things. We took a break from it all to give you the sartorial lowdown on some of the best ensembles from the red carpet.