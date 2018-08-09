  • July-August 2018
August 09, 2018

What’s In Kanika Goyal’s Beauty Bag?

Text by Faye Remedios

The fashion designer tells us how she keeps her skin in tip-top shape and shares her must-have products

In My Vanity Case
Some of the products I swear by include Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Cream , Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate facial oil, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Eye cream and the Bioderma Photoderm MAX Cream SPF50+. I love adding to this while travelling and tend to pick up anything that isn’t readily available here. I like experimenting with and finding new skincare and make-up brands when I travel. My recent discovery which I love has been Erborian’s CC Crème High Definition Radiance Face Cream Skin Perfector.

Faux Pas I’d Rather Forget
Forgetting to wear sunblock and sleeping with my make-up on.

Biggest Indulgence
I love creams from La Mer and the Facial Treatment Masks from SK-II. I alternate these masks with ones from Innisfree and this works as my best hack to bring the glow back to tired skin.

Invokes Nostalgia
I still apply a mix of papaya, milk and a bit of salt to my face twice a week to rejuvenate and soften my skin. In a pinch, I use mashed papaya with powdered milk. I got this love of using natural ingredients from the kitchen from my mum who happens to be my beauty inspiration. In fact, my best memory from when I was a child was watching her take care of her skin and get ready every morning.

On My Bedside Table
The L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream and a lip balm from Kiehl’s.

Fragrance Find
J’adore by Christian Dior, which is a feminine and elegant scent that isn’t too overpowering. I always receive compliments whenever I wear it. Also, Chanel Noir is another favourite. Of course, you need to apply it to your pulse points to get the best effect.

My Mirror Image
Now, I see a happy, confident person. But if I could go back in time to when I was a teen, I’d tell that girl that there are no rules for beauty. Being happy, confident and kind is what really makes you beautiful.

Fitness Mantra
I don’t believe in powering through intense sessions in the gym to achieve a certain result. I am trying to make it a sustainable lifestyle habit. I strongly feel a balanced diet contributes to good skin. What you eat reflects on your skin and body.

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

