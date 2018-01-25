Fashion
Welcome Spring With These Cascading Silhouettes
Photographed by Sushant Kadam. Styling by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Jill Lalka. Make-up by Riviera Lynn, Hair by Sonam Singh. Both from Anima Creative Management. Model courtesy: Naomi Janumala, Anima Creative Management. Kiyara Singh, Inega Model Management
On Naomi: moonstone rings, all by Eina Ahluwalia, Kolkata. Silk chiffon pleated gown, from Gucci, Mumbai.
On Kiyara: printed silk twill cardigan, T-shirt, pants, fur and leather mules, all from Gucci, Mumbai.
Buttondown shirt, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; boots, from Fendi. Both in New Delhi. Pleated top, by James Ferreira; plaid pants, from Burberry. Both in Mumbai.
Moonstone rings, all by Eina Ahluwalia, Kolkata. Lamé draped dress, from Shift; silver and semi-precious stone necklaces, all from Amrapali. Both in Mumbai.
On Naomi: sweater, embroidered printed blouse, both from Péro, New Delhi. Skirt, from H&M; sock boots, by Christian Louboutin. Both in Mumbai.
On Kiyara: boots, from Fendi, New Delhi. Macramé poncho, from Verandah; slip dress, knit pants, both from Tommy Hilfiger. Both in Mumbai. Earrings, from Naushad Ali X De’anma, at www.shopnaushadali.in
Knit dress, from Dior; earring, from Amrapali. Both in Mumbai.
Knit jumper, silk embroidered dress, both from Untitled Co., New Delhi. Silver earrings, from Amrapali; sock boots, by Christian Louboutin. Both in Mumbai.
Galactic flower kaftan, from Shivan & Narresh; organza scarf, from Ekà. Both in New Delhi. Rings, by Eina Ahluwalia, Kolkata.
Plaid tunic shirt dress, from Tommy Hilfiger; bralet, shorts, sandals, all from Dior. Both in Mumbai. Wide-legged jeans, from Cmmn Swdn, at www.cmmn-swdn.com
On Naomi: hand-embroidered bra top, by Rimzim Dadu, Noida. Brocade pants, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Soft-touch plastic hoodie, from Burberry, Mumbai.
On Kiyara: Soft-touch plastic hooded coat, from Burberry, Mumbai.
Necklace, by Eina Ahluwalia, Kolkata. Mesh dress, by James Ferreira; bralet, from Dior. Both in Mumbai.
Cord necklace (worn as headband), from En Inde, New Delhi. Hoodie, from Tommy Hilfiger; ruched top, pleated skirt, both from H&M. Both in Mumbai.
Boots, from Fendi, New Delhi. Macramé poncho, from Verandah; slip dress, knit pants, both from Tommy Hilfiger. Both in Mumbai.