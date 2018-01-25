  • January 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 01
January 25, 2018

Welcome Spring With These Cascading Silhouettes

Photographed by Sushant Kadam. Styling by Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Jill Lalka. Make-up by Riviera Lynn, Hair by Sonam Singh. Both from Anima Creative Management. Model courtesy: Naomi Janumala, Anima Creative Management. Kiyara Singh, Inega Model Management

Slide into the free-flowing comfort of a playful mix of loose knits, plaids and pleats…

Tags: Fashion, Featured, Get The Look, Style, Sushant Kadam
