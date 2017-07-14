Fashion

Verve Exclusive: The Regiment – A Military Story by Shantanu & Nikhil x Swarovski

Inspired by the armed forces, we discover a tasteful intersection of classicism and androgyny

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil known for their progressive designs and forward-thinking philosophy, bring to the scene an unfussy collection that pays homage to the Nehruvian era. Titled The Regiment, the pieces draw serious inspiration from the Indian armed forces. Think structured trench coats, raw silk bandhgalas, long sherwanis teamed with drapes — all staying true to their signature classicism and refined workmanship.

Knowing how strong the following is for anything that sparkles, the designers turned to Swarovski to create military-inspired jewellery. The result is a classic crystal collection of lapel pins and badges that do more than just match their vintage vibe. “At Swarovski, innovations are driven by stories that capture the defining mood of the moment in ways that have meaning”, explains Vivek Ramabhadran (vice-president, Asia-South, Swarovski Professional). “Shantanu and Nikhil have been longstanding users of Swarovski in their unique way, but this collection is a wonderful mix of patina effects, darker tones, spiked shapes; innovatively stitched together into androgynous broaches and medallions, which can also be worn as stand-alone as accessories.”

In an exclusive preview of The Regiment, the designers take us behind the scenes and share dispatches from their visit to the Swarovski headquarters in Austria.

Inspiration

“The perpetual zeal of constantly challenging ourselves to be disruptive and innovative through a structured design shift has led us to reinvent Indian history. We use the art of cloth and breed our minimalistic modern Indian culture that symbolises progressivism and distinctiveness.”

Textiles and techniques

“Sharp tailoring for women with feminine accents drawing the perfect intersection of élan and androgyny is the new S&N dialogue. Organic matka silks with an innovative finish, intricately draped hand-knitted jerseys and asymmetric shapes are carefully weaved into structured silhouettes such as trench coat-inspired bandhgalas and long sherwanis for both men and women.”

The collaboration

“Military inspired elements like convertible Nehru collars, vertical pockets, handcrafted vintage coins along with crystal details from Swarovski preach equality connotations and form the cornerstone of the collection. The lavishly sharp new look is functional, chic and sophisticated.”