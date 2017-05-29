Beauty

Verve Exclusive: Discover Makeup That’s Inspired by Ink!

Givenchy’s latest collection, Points D’Encrage, includes innovative formulas that turn sheer on application

From a fragrance that captures the scent of sesame seeds to the vinyl makeup collection from 2015, the experts at Givenchy find exotic references to go with high-performing products.

“I chose to use this freedom to dilute our creations and embark on a new quest. A new interpretation. To reaffirm one’s identity and convey it, simply,” explains Nicolas Degennes (the brand’s creative director of makeup and colour) as he unveils the summer makeup collection that’s awash with inks. From translucent pinks to indigo-like blues, Points D’Encrage finds inspiration in the surprising nature of ink. It only means that the formulas vary from light to concentrated shades, some that even turn sheer on application.

So, if you normally ditch all cosmetics come monsoon, this range features products that will keep your skin fresh and illuminated. Inside you’ll find the brand’s famous Memoire De Forme blush we know and love — only this time it’s reimagined as a highlighter. Formulated with 72 per cent water, the pink gel glides effortlessly onto the skin. Degennes recommends applying it to the bridge of the nose, the apples of the cheeks and the outer corners of the eyelids to illuminate the complexion: “Look at where your face naturally catches the light and apply a few strokes of gel. You can also apply it all over for a dewy complexion and a healthy glow.”

The collection also includes an eyeliner that comes in a bluish-black shade with hints of shimmer. The Encre A Cils is an innovative top coat for your mascara (in a pearlescent shade of blue) that’s absolutely weightless and helps accentuate the lashes. Keeping with the trend of lip oils, there’s also the translucent pink oil composed of five plant extracts to plump up, soften and hydrate lips.