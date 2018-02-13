Fashion

Verve Exclusive: Celebrate The Triumph Of Light Over Darkness With Tribe Amrapali’s New Collection

Fittingly titled ‘Shiva’, the ornaments pay homage to the sacrifice of the beloved three-eyed Hindu God on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri

Legend has it that during the great mythical churning of the ocean known as Samudra Manthan, undertaken by the gods and demons to procure a nectar that would make them immortal, a pot of poison emerged. The concoction was potent enough to burn the whole world and nobody would agree to even touch it — until Lord Shiva volunteered to consume it. He held it in his throat since ingesting the liquid into his stomach (which represents the universe) would mean the destruction of all life forms, thus earning the moniker Neelkanth, which signifies the colour his insides turned as the poison took effect.

To commemorate this occasion, jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali has launched a collection that is inspired by the tribal origins of India’s most revered three-eyed God. The ornaments highlight classic Shivaist symbolism like the dreaded third eye, the righteous Nandi bull, the three-pronged Trishul, the unmanifested energy of the cobra and the universal creation attributes of the shivling.

Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali, says, “We have been working on this collection for the last two years and the fact that its launch has coincided with Maha Shivaratri seems like divine intervention. I believe that we have created a powerful collection inspired by the eponymous God that borrows from Vedic scripts and has four primary elements – the Trishul, the Nandi, the naag and the crescent moon.”

When asked about her personal favourite piece from the collection, Arora commented, “It would have to be the Nandi earrings because I am a huge fan of the way it reconciles modern design with tribal accents.”

The ‘Shiva’ collection hits stores today and is also available on Tribe Amrapali’s website.