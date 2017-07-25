Beauty

Verve Exclusive: Beauty Looks from Indian Couture Week 2017

In these Beauty Notebooks. Mickey Contractor, director of makeup artistry at M.A.C Cosmetics gives us step-by-step guides to easily recreating bridal looks from India Couture Week 2017

Rohit Bal

Preparation:

Start with the Prep + Prime Fix+, an aqua-spritz of vitamin and minerals, infused with a calm-the-skin blend of green tea, chamomile, cucumber, and the renergising scent of Sugi. It adds radiance and helps prepare the skin.

Next apply the Studio Moisture cream, a super-rich moisturiser for added firmness.

Skin:

Use Mineralize Moisture SPF 15 Foundation. Apply the Pro Conceal & Correct Palette that delivers medium to full buildable coverage in a natural finish.

Next, use the powder blush in shade Gingerly on the cheeks and finish with Mineralize Skinfinish Soft and Gentle.

Eyes:

For the eyes, start with a cream colour base in Hush and use the Embark eyeshadow.

Top it up with Lash no. 7 for added drama and False Lashes Waterproof Mascara for maximum volume.

Lips:

Finally, line the lips with Nightmoth Lip Pencil and fill it with High Drama Retro Matte liquid lip colour.