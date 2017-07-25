Verve Exclusive: Beauty Looks from Indian Couture Week 2017
Rohit Bal
Preparation:
Start with the Prep + Prime Fix+, an aqua-spritz of vitamin and minerals, infused with a calm-the-skin blend of green tea, chamomile, cucumber, and the renergising scent of Sugi. It adds radiance and helps prepare the skin.
Next apply the Studio Moisture cream, a super-rich moisturiser for added firmness.
Skin:
Use Mineralize Moisture SPF 15 Foundation. Apply the Pro Conceal & Correct Palette that delivers medium to full buildable coverage in a natural finish.
Next, use the powder blush in shade Gingerly on the cheeks and finish with Mineralize Skinfinish Soft and Gentle.
Eyes:
For the eyes, start with a cream colour base in Hush and use the Embark eyeshadow.
Top it up with Lash no. 7 for added drama and False Lashes Waterproof Mascara for maximum volume.
Lips:
Finally, line the lips with Nightmoth Lip Pencil and fill it with High Drama Retro Matte liquid lip colour.
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends