Fashion

Varun Bahl’s Florals Will Brighten Up Your Trousseau

Colourful and lightweight…these are your absolute must-haves!

Inspiration behind the bridal-festive collection…

“This year the collection showcases a bride’s global sensibility and outlook. Moving away from the traditional wedding colours, I’ve picked a palette for the independent, well-travelled and practical young woman. The inspiration comes from a range of flowers without which any party or function would look lifeless.”

Techniques used…

“The floral motifs have deliberately been kept light-weight as they go with my vision of presenting traditional looks which are rich in craftsmanship, but not weighed down by it. The lehengas, saris, and tunics feature 3D flowers embroidered with cotton, and beadwork in floral patterns, paired with badla embellished belts and crystal necklines, all done over printed highlights”.

The Varun Bahl bride…

“A Varun Bahl bride is someone who appreciates minimalist dressing as well as intricate detailing.”

Pitfalls to avoid…

“Just like the saying ‘too many cooks spoil the broth’, too many colours have the same effect. Every shade and pattern should be in sync with the other. What also matters greatly is the silhouette, so make sure to pick the right one for you.”

Evergreen bridal trend…

“I believe tones of pink never go out of fashion and add a feminine touch to the bride. Hence, I have something in that shade in every collection.”

Beauty look for the modern bride…

“A special outfit, that does all the talking for the bride needs to be complimented with minimalistic make-up and a chic hair-do that will enhance the entire look.”

A piece you would recommend…

“The hydrangea-printed, pale pink lehenga is one of my favourites.”

Varun Bahl’s Festive 2016 collection is available exclusively at Ensemble, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.