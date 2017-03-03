Men

Truefitt & Hill Opens Its Doors To Women

This Women’s Day, the oldest barbershop in the world invites the opposite sex into its lair…

In 1805, William Francis Truefitt lent a sense of royalty to men’s grooming after being anointed as wigmaker to King George III. What it meant for future generations of the male species was that spending hours at a salon wasn’t only restricted to women and if royal men were endorsing grooming, it was completely fine for regular men to jump that bandwagon.

200 years later, Truefitt & Hill have an exhaustive list of patrons all over the world who swear by their quality. The brand came to India three years ago and it was quite refreshing to see men stepping out of the salon sporting perfectly coiffed hair and well-groomed beards.

And finally, on March 8th, the barbershop is all set to throw open its doors to the opposite sex on the occasion of International Women’s Day. We recommend you try their royal manicures and pedicures along with the peel-off mask service. And don’t be too surprised to find Mr Jeeves, P.G. Wodehouse’s famous butler, offering you some scones and cheerful tidbits — at the end of the day it is all about the quintessential English experience!