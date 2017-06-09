Luxury & Brands

Travel To 6 Exotic Destinations With These Spring Summer 2017 Ad Campaigns

If you’re an avid traveller, the locations of these ad campaigns will evoke major wanderlust…

Dolce & Gabbana











Where: Capri, Italy

Photographer: Franco Pagetti

Starring Zendaya, Cameron Dallas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Rafferty Law and Thylane Blondeau, Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2017 campaign is a millennial extravaganza you wish you were part of. Featuring quintessential Italian elements like bowls of pasta, trinket shops, and the humble Vespa, the ‘it’ kids take you on a tour of Capri’s streets and ports in their tropical florals, headpieces, embellished jackets and distressed denims. Bonus points for seamlessly including locals as part of the shoot to bring out the native flavour of the campaign.

Versace









Where: Kentucky, U.S.A

Photographer: Bruce Weber

Versace has been making strides with athleisure and their spring 2017 campaign aims to perpetuate that trend. Starring Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers, the ad displays an utter abandon of youth as you see models swinging lackadaisically, indulging in playful banter. One of the early scenes has a horse galloping across a meadow – a shot that brilliantly captures the Kentucky countryside and makes you want to a book a trip to a far-flung town.

Gucci









Where: Rome, Italy

Photographer: Glen Luchford

Maintaining Gucci’s trademark eclecticism, Alessandro Michele’s spring 2017 campaign delves into the wild side of the brand with lions, tigers, leopards and giraffes making an appearance. The ad film captures a regular day in the life of people who have been Gucci-fied, so that they watch television and lounge in bed with tigers and feed grapes to giraffes while dining in the open. The models lounging on the balcony with the narrow alleys of Rome visible in the background evoke a longing to visit the Italian capital, more so when you see a tiger frolicking in the newly-restored Trevi fountain.

Balmain









Where: California, U.S.A

Photographer: Steven Klein

If Olivier Rousteing’s idea was to make us pull the brakes in the middle of a deserted Californian highway, he got it all right. Balmain’s spring 2017 campaign stars a bevy of supermodels that include Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly and Doutzen Kroes who sashay around in sheer tops and loose-fitting trousers with the brand’s trademark sculpted shoulders. It perfectly captures Balmain’s core of ‘sex and rock ‘n’ roll’ which is evident from the outdoor speakers and ‘free the nipple’ moments that feature in the ad film.

Salvatore Ferragamo









Where: Sicily, Italy

Photographer: Peter Lindbergh

One look at Ferragamo’s Mediterranean escapade starring Lily Aldridge, McKenna Hallam and Andres Velencoso Sgura is enough to bring back memories of a long-forgotten summer romance. Andres staring out at the ocean while leaning on the hood of his vintage car, Lily looking into the distance against a sprawling resort town and the two of them having a quiet moment together is sweet enough to make your heart ache not only with nostalgia but also wanderlust.

Louis Vuitton









Where: Paris, France

Photographer: Bruce Weber

Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest campaign is the essence of Paris’ je ne sais quoi with its idyllic waterfronts and cobbled streets. Starring brand ambassadors Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly and Sasha Lane along with a host of other models, the film depicts them as tourists who pose on bridges, point to signposts and lean lazily against each other. Props to Bruce Weber for artfully integrating Louis Vuitton’s handbags into local architecture.