This Season It’s All About Experimenting With Unexpected Pairings

Embrace free expression by mixing opposites and playing with textures

Opposites attract as gothic embellishments, hoodies and flamboyant outerwear play off fringes and airy chiffons. All full-time moms juggling full-blown careers — Priyanka Bose and Bhawna Sharma, with model turned photographer Sheetal Mallar behind the lens —embrace their fastidious and whimsical sides.

