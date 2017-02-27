Fashion
This Season It’s All About Experimenting With Unexpected Pairings
Photographed by Sheetal Mallar. Styling by Chandni Bahri. Models Courtesy: Priyanka Bose and Bhawna Sharma. Make-Up and Hair by Avni Rambhia. Location Courtesy: Khar Social, Mumbai
Opposites attract as gothic embellishments, hoodies and flamboyant outerwear play off fringes and airy chiffons. All full-time moms juggling full-blown careers — Priyanka Bose and Bhawna Sharma, with model turned photographer Sheetal Mallar behind the lens —embrace their fastidious and whimsical sides.
(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)
On Priyanka: platinum embellished maxi dress, by Sonal Verma, for Rara Avis, New Delhi. Salmon hoodie, from H&M, Mumbai.
On Bhawna: Asymmetrical dress with ruffles, by Pankaj and Nidhi, New Delhi. Cloud grey dress, by Anavila, Mumbai. Pink stockings, stylist’s own.
On Bhawna: ivory silk gown with ruffles, by Gauri and Nainika, New Delhi. Bordeaux and blue hoodie, from Zara; black joggers from Adidas Originals; black and white sneakers, from Nike. All in Mumbai.
On Priyanka: striped shirt dress, from Carol’s Shop, Nagaland. Quilted trousers, from Lovebirds; silver, gold rings, from Metallurgy. Both in New Delhi. Ivory T-shirt from H&M; bordeaux embroidered ankle boots, by Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi. Both in Mumbai.
Embroidered powder blue shirt, from Huemn; scarlet pleated skirt, from Akaaro. Both in New Delhi. Dandelion yellow twill dress, from Dior, Mumbai.
On Priyanka: white neoprene drop waist dress, by Aniket Satam; multicoloured embroidered bomber jacket, from Diesel; snow-white sneakers, from Adidas Originals. All in Mumbai.
On Bhawna: olive green silk skirt, by Sonal Verma, for Rara Avis, New Delhi. Oversized utilitarian shirt, from H&M; small Lady Dior bag in cinnamon cannage lambskin with embroidered luggage tag and golden owl charm, from Dior; black and white sneakers, from Nike; embroidered choker, by Maiti Shahani. All in Mumbai.
Platinum silk dress, by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Noida. Denim shearling jacket from Gas; black knit top from Zara. Both in Mumbai.
Sherbet orange sheer tunic, from Akaaro, New Delhi. Patchwork embellished trousers, by Sanchita, Bengaluru. Bralette, from H&M; black lambskin platform low boots, from Dior. Both in Mumbai.
On Priyanka: floral print jumpsuit with cutouts, by Malini Ramani; berry asymmetrical draped trouser, from Antar-Agni. Both in New Delhi. Wild in Dior bracelet (worn as choker), from Dior; holographic gold clogs, from H&M. Both in Mumbai. Chambray jacket, from Postfold at postfold.com.
On Bhawna: chartreuse yellow parachute dress, by Amit Aggarwal, for AM.IT; eggshell flared chiffon pants, by Arjun Saluja, for Rishta. Both in New Delhi. Embroidered and embellished sandals, by Sanchita, Bengaluru. Diorever Squad bag from Dior, Mumbai.