Fashion
The Practical Bride’s Guide To Rehashing Her Trousseau
Photographed by Sushant Kadam. Styling and conceptualisation By Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Dipika Champaneri. Model courtesy: Shashi Bhangari. Make-up and hair by Mitesh Rajani, Sparkle Talent Management
They say you don’t wear it twice. Guess what? You could. Your trousseau can come handy long after your nuptials. We show you how to wear your brocade dupatta and gold jewellery long after your wedding and be the practical bride with a ‘90s vibe.
Khadi shirt, pant, from Abraham & Thakore; gold-plated choker, jadau cuff, gold bangle, all from Amrapali; gold-plated bangles (used as necklace), by Eina Alhuwalia; satin slipper with crystal bow, from Gucci. Bra, model's own
Silk dress, Anavila; coat, from Miuniku; satin pants, tasseled dupatta (worn inside pants), both by Manish Malhotra; pumps, from Christian Louboutin
Turtleneck, from Miuniku; quilted coat, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; Benarasi brocade dupatta, by Sanjay Garg for Raw Mango
Cotton mesh dress, from Ekà; Crown of Selene earrings, by Eina Ahluwahlia
Embroidered velvet tunic, by Anita Dongre; woollen coat, by Dhruv Kapoor; wool turtleneck, checked flared pant, both from Dior; shoes, from Christian Louboutin
Rhinestone hand-embroidered net blouse, from Falguni Shane Peacock; shirt, culottes, from Untitled Co.; pumps, from Christian Louboutin; earrings, from Outhouse
Woollen pullover, turtleneck, both from Dior; brocade lehnga, by Payal Khandwala; pumps, from Christian Louboutin
Printed shirt, skirt, both by Rahul Mishra; pearl and gold-plated maang tikka (worn as earrings), from Amrapali
Embroidered sherwani suit, by Manish Malhotra; woollen coat, from Miuniku; T-shirt, from Dior; jeans, by Rajesh Pratap Singh
Cotton mesh dress, organza and lace culottes, from Ekà; satin slipper with crystal bow, from Gucci; Crown of Selene earrings, by Eina Ahluwahlia