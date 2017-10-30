  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10


The Practical Bride’s Guide To Rehashing Her Trousseau

Photographed by Sushant Kadam. Styling and conceptualisation By Nikhil D. Assisted by Yvonne Monteiro and Dipika Champaneri. Model courtesy: Shashi Bhangari. Make-up and hair by Mitesh Rajani, Sparkle Talent Management

Dig into your closet to give your bridal ensembles a new lease of life

They say you don’t wear it twice. Guess what? You could. Your trousseau can come handy long after your nuptials. We show you how to wear your brocade dupatta and gold jewellery long after your wedding and be the practical bride with a ‘90s vibe.

