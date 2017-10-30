Fashion

The Practical Bride’s Guide To Rehashing Her Trousseau

Dig into your closet to give your bridal ensembles a new lease of life

They say you don’t wear it twice. Guess what? You could. Your trousseau can come handy long after your nuptials. We show you how to wear your brocade dupatta and gold jewellery long after your wedding and be the practical bride with a ‘90s vibe.