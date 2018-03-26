Beauty

The Make-Up Alchemist: Mary Anne Toccalino

Instructional specialist at Make-Up Designory (MUD) in Los Angeles, Mary Anne Toccalino’s passion for her work hasn’t dimmed despite three decades in the industry. She talks to us about all things beauty

I owe my start in beauty to…my mother. I adored her and her talent for styling hair. This was her passion when women weren’t known to be in the workforce. She worked as a hairstylist at Saks Fifth Avenue in Detroit. Her belief and faith in me is what gets me up every day.

In Bollywood…I would love to get my hands on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

The best part about teaching is…paying it forward. Sharing information and watching the ah-ha moment occur.

Milestone moment…I just worked with Gary Oldman, and I must say it was an unforgettable experience. To be invited to his home and to work with him was such an honour, but then to be asked to have lunch with his family was truly very memorable and special.

My hope is…that people begin to accept themselves for who they are and enhance their beauty by identifying with their positive features. I want the feeling of wearing make-up as a mask that makes you unidentifiable to go away, and want us to get comfortable with our beauty.

Don’t Leave Home without…a concealer, cream blush, pressed mineral powder (get your colour correct), volumising mascara, natural lip pencil and a lip glaze.

Beauty dos and don’ts…dos: groom your brows. Take care of your skin; exfoliate, cleanse, tone, and let the skin radiate. Use the right base, match and apply it properly. Apply mascara correctly. Don’ts: Avoid overdoing it, you don’t always need a full face. Avoid using eyelashes bigger than your own. Maintain your own lashes, and don’t opt for lash extensions if you can’t look after them.

Biggest challenges…different personalities come with different challenges. I’ve learned to accommodate emotions as well as faces, which can be challenging but really very rewarding.

Advice for the next generation of artists…take an art class, read anything and everything that has to do with make-up. Get educated in the concept of make-up and then create your own.

My beauty routine comprises…cleansing, toning, and moisturising. I never go to sleep without removing my make-up. Eye cream is a must. I’m using a great line out of Los Angeles called Le Mieux Cosmetics. I also get facials regularly.

An extra five minutes in the morning…would definitely be spent filing my nails.