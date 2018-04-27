The Magnum X Farah Khan Collaboration Hits The Sweet Spot

What happens when the humble ice cream becomes the inspiration for opulence? You get a flavoursome match, indeed!

As much of a cliché as it might be, a delectable scoop of ice cream is truly irreplaceable. With Magnum, that simple pleasure is heightened. A recent collaboration with jewellery designer Farah Khan unfolded, where she created wondrous ornaments, all inspired by this decadent dessert that’s going to be all the rage this summer.

Khan’s muse for the limited edition collection was actress Kalki Koechlin who embodies the idea of free-spirited self-indulgence.

We catch up with the duo to find out more about their collaboration, what tickles their taste buds and more.

What drew you to Magnum?

FK: What drew me to Magnum was the sense of aesthetics and craftsmanship that we share. They take pleasure seriously because they put so much effort into putting so many delicious flavours together. I was inspired by their chocolate to create jewellery with chocolate diamonds and caramel enamels with a hint of rose gold.

I picked Kalki as my muse because she embodies all that I believe in; a strong woman who leads an impulsive life, living it to the max.

Taking all of that together, I wanted to create a collection that was playful and could be worn daily, right from the day to the evening.

A flavour you’d want Magnum to experiment with?

KK: I would like them to experiment with chilli and chocolate.

What’s the best part about ice cream?

FK: It just melts in your mouth!

KK: It’s nice and cold, especially during summer…

FK: And it’s warm in the mouth. That’s the nice part about it.

A favourite dessert that you keep going back to?

KK: My mother’s baked cheesecake.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

KK: I love street food; mostly chaats such as pani puri, sev puri and all that.

On a typical Sunday, what would we catch you binging on?

FK: Believe it or not, I’d be eating Goan crab curry; something I absolutely love. I’d also eat French fries, which I don’t usually do.

KK: I have a neighbour who cooks amazing food and on Sundays, he just wants to cook brunch. I’m so lucky because I get to eat food right from Vietnamese rolls to a traditional Turkish breakfast.

FK: Send him over!

What’s your most treasured food memory?

KK: While growing up, I was in boarding school and every once in a while, my parents would pick me up and take me away for the weekend. That whole time spent with them at home with homemade food was wonderful.

What’re some of your favourite foods while growing up in Puducherry?

KK: I love south-Indian food. I also love the French cuisine that’s there such as the croissants and all the other baked goods like apple pie or even just bread.

What’s the most unconventional food you’ve tried and where?

FK: The most unconventional food I’ve tried is eel in Japanese cuisine. I didn’t know what I was eating until someone gave it to me and made me eat it. I’m surprised I ate it all because it was so delicious and I would’ve never imagined doing that.

KK: I went on a trip to the North-East, around Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh and I got to eat snail, eel, snake and many more strange things. Maybe that’s why I’m vegetarian now.