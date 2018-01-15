Fashion

The Cool Kids Of Queer Fashion: Two.Two By Anvita Sharma And Asit Barik

The liberal label’s installation at Queer Aesthetics Now echoes with the radical energy that stems from agender clothing

Label talk: Two.Two identifies as an agender brand that aims to create a third identity, which stands for neither of the binaries and yet for both. To that effect, founders Anvita Sharma And Asit Barik incorporate colours, details and silhouettes that are considered feminine or masculine and form an amalgamation of both, thus blurring the line that differentiates the two.

A breakdown of the installation: Two.Two’s labour of love, titled ‘Ze – The New Me’ echoes with the radical energy that stems from agender clothing, Ze being the gender-neutral pronoun instead of ‘he’ or ‘she’. Symbolism being at the heart of the installation, the flowing grey ensemble seeks to illuminate the very fluidity of gender while its impressive length points towards the long road to be taken in the direction of the triumph of the queer community. The two faces represent the two lives a closeted Ze has to live in a world that favours heterosexuality. The sad face depicts the inferiority of Ze whose self is denied free expression in a heteronormative world while the happy face is characteristic of Ze to flourish despite an adverse environment.

Designer speak: “We understand and accept that anatomy differs between the genders but Two.Two believes in uniting and celebrating these differences instead of restricting people based on them. The practice of stereotyping fashion and garments is what we want to annihilate. We believe that beauty exists in every soul and it’s all about accepting and endorsing it as our own,” say the designers.

Queer Aesthetics Now will host a special exhibit and an engaging panel discussion on the 20th of January, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. This will be followed by high tea alongside a special dance performance. For full event details, go to www.indiaculturelab.org