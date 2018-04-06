Fashion

The ‘Bro Code’: Men’s Wardrobe Essentials

It’s not rocket science for any discerning male to create a dapper wardrobe with the haute offerings from Palladium. Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali pens down the essentials of the season’s must-haves for men

Lately, men’s progressive sartorial choices have given us a sigh of relief. There’s great attention to detail from styling to prim and proper grooming. Even the most grim and boring man knows how to don the sleek pompadour hair, the sharply cut blazer and the slick loafers. The other day, I was at Palladium, getting my usual dose of the season’s newly filled racks; and I noticed a lone man shopping with sincere concentration. At first I was most impressed with the sheer fact that he was all by himself — an Indian man shopping without his mother or his partner is simply a turn on. After all, individuality, independence and confidence are the secrets to great style.

But when one is overwhelmed with innumerable brands, trends and microtrends it must be a conundrum to get down to knowing the art of filtering. So, from a woman’s point of view, here’s a low-down of this season’s must-haves hand-picked from brands at the Palladium, to guide you for the next six months:

Selected Homme, Level Two, Palladium Selected Homme, Level Two, Palladium

Begin with the basics: Lay a good foundation to your wardrobe for the season with Muji. If walking into every store makes you feel like you’re on the runway then start with Muji. Their basics are must-have staples even for the style conscious. Jack & Jones’ tees can make their way into any kind of wardrobe. Go for a classic look with dark slim-fit, unwashed denims from Calvin Klein Jeans or even a 5-button-fly pair of denims from Diesel. And for the grunge punk in you, G-Star Raw has the meanest acid-washed denims. Remember, James Dean is our pin-up forever.

Suit up: Yes, don’t even try to be charming if you don’t have a classy, classic and dashing suit in your wardrobe. Start with a dark-hued suit — be it in a red-carpet tux from Hugo Boss, a corporate number from Brooks Brothers or a relatively casual, slim-fit sleek suit from Selected Homme that you can dress up in for the bar. And for the lads who brunch, Canali’s new chequered blazers in their linen-silk-wool blend are simply irresistible.

Be a sneakerhead: Nope, sneakers aren’t leaving those shelves for a while and we aren’t complaining. But, if you want to up your posh game, then opt for colourblocked ones from Coach or the quirky ones at Gucci. And for those who don’t look beyond their loafers, go for Tod’s’ new sleek sabots or ‘slippers’ that will take you from Monday to Friday in style.

The essential bits: Women trust men who accessorise. It’s the attention to detail we look for. Ermenegildo Zegna’s silk ties and pocket squares enliven the plainer suits. Who doesn’t love a pair of head-turning reflective/mirrored wayfarers? Consider the Ray-Bans that you find at Sunglass Hut as investments. If you fear colour on you, then a bit on your ankles will be just about the right amount to qualify yourself as stylish. Paul Smith’s tempting collection of fun socks is a treat for the eyes. There are quirky prints for the witty boys and classic geometric designs for subtle men. Thomas Pink’s socks sure know how to make you look uber-stylish for work. The water-resistant sling bags at Onitsuka Tiger and leather holdalls at Tumi are perfect travel buddies.

Be a bomb: A new addition to the must-have list is the humble bomber jacket, to add more character to your look. A light, reversible chequered one at Burberry is perfect for our tropical weather. They’re easy-breezy and full of suave. Zara’s unlined cotton bombers in various colours will complete your weekend wardrobe. The sporty bombers at Superdry are versatile enough to take you from the gym to the snooker room.

Groom and the gang: Anita Dongre’s tailored bandhgalas teamed with kurtas and slim trousers will dap you up even for the traditional outings. And for the memorable events, go for Rohit Bal’s subtly embellished and embroidered velvet achkans. Well-tailored and handcrafted, his Indian ethnic wear spells luxury and you’ll be perfectly dressed for your portraits.