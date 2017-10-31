Fashion

Team Verve Puts Their Best Foot Forward

In a fitting culmination of our best-dressed month, the team at Verve showed up to work in their favourite ensembles

In this month’s issue of Verve, we covered a smorgasbord of topics that were deemed fit to make it to our best-dressed hall of fame. From the annual line-up of India’s most modish personalities to restaurants with gorgeous decor, we had one helluva time curating elements that are pleasing to the eye. On the last day of the month, we decided to walk our talk and demonstrate what ‘best-dressed’ means to us. Saumya Sinha – Junior Writer Most of the trousers in my wardrobe begin very much at the top of the waist, slither down the length of the leg and are slightly tapered at the ankle, with lots of room for movement. These pleated ones with detachable suspenders are a good example. I found them at Forever 21 years ago and they’ve stayed one of my absolute favourites mostly because they dry quickly and come with pockets – I love pockets! This pair is well-fitted and versatile; I can pair them with almost anything. I usually tend to wear clothes that are not figure-hugging so even the shirt I’ve worn, which was a thrift buy, is at least one size larger than my actual fit. Sanya Podar – Brand Solutions Manager Crisp. Clean. Classic. There are many versions of the little white shirt in my wardrobe – structured, fitted, boyfriend, pearl-buttoned, classic cotton or fine linen. Paired with grey trousers for a formal look or pearls for a more feminine look, this staple is most versatile. To work, I’ve worn a playful hakoba and flower-embroidered shirt with wide sleeves and accessorised it with a pair of gold-plated, resin and tortoiseshell earrings from Marni. The delicate white flower at the centre of the earring adds an elegant focal point to its sculptural style, bringing out the flowers on the shirt. Minal Shetty – Art Director My style is a reflection of my personality. Therefore, my wardrobe comprises minimal pieces like day dresses, relaxed trousers and shirts in vibrant or pastels tones. I like pairing almost all my ensembles with white sneakers which gives them a classic twist and ensures I’m comfortable throughout the day. Sadaf Shaikh – Junior Digital Writer I love surprising people when I meet them so I’ll wear something really feminine with something jarringly rugged. I’ve paired this baby pink dress from a local label in Kolkata called Krsnkali with combat boots from a thrift store in Turkey. The combination makes me feel like some sort of punk rock chick, so much so that I can almost hear my favourite rock ‘n’ roll songs throughout the day along with feeling the kind of cool you only experience when you walk away from an explosion in slow motion. Ojas Kolvankar – Junior Fashion Stylist

Growing up, I noticed an abundance of blue, black and maroon dominating the racks in the men’s section and realised there was a serious dearth of gender-neutral clothing. Where it used to only be a thought before, this observation cemented my decision to design my own clothes. I used waste fabrics while designing this particular shirt along with fabric from my mom’s old sari. Versatility and the graphic Ikat print, of which I am a huge fan, makes this shirt special for me.

Swati Sinha – Senior Designer

I’d like to believe that my wardrobe, which is a mix of prints, stripes and checks, pretty much reflects my profession. I like to incorporate different prints in my daily wear by pairing it with solids and basics. Having lived in different parts of the country, my cupboard is stocked with purchases from flea markets and artisanal stores across states. The tribal necklace was an impulse-buy from Uttarakhand and the wrap-around pants from Delhi bring back fond memories from my time there.

Ranjabati Das – Copy Editor

Here you see me in my go-to black-satin-skirt-with-pockets, leather tie-up shoes, permanent fixtures like my Cartier charm bracelet, a traditional Bengali gold bangle, delicateand gold chains and the piece-de-resistance that is at least as old as I am — a vintage, pleated, flare-sleeve, perforated top with a lace-and-pearl chest. My mother’s wardrobe remains sprinkled with gems like this one that you can’t acquire anymore – and back in those days when there were no malls and very few boutiques in India, one would normally only have the opportunity to pick up Western clothing epitomising such timeless style on travels abroad. It’s certainly not just a piece of clothing for me – but though the heritage/nostalgic value overrides the fashion/luxury aspect, it must be said – it’s priceless on both counts!

Huzan Tata – Senior Writer

After sailing through college life in jeans and tees, I rediscovered a love for dresses in my early 20s, and have been building my wardrobe ever since. I love anything floral, and I think dresses with pockets are so underrated! This one, that my mom picked up from London a few years ago, is particularly special to me — it’s my lucky dress that I wear when I have important meetings and on first dates! And a no-brainer, dresses are a blessing in Mumbai’s scorching summers.

Tina Dastur – Junior Writer

My idea of style is nothing fancy, in fact, far from it, I’m a jeans and top person. I don’t fuss too much about what I wear because it just takes up too much mind space. I do, however, try to stick to solid colours (on the darker end of the shade chart) and am just a tad bit obsessed with shrugs and kolhapuris, the latter of which I own about a dozen pairs of, in different colours.

Mansi Shah – Associate Coordinator

Though I fit perfectly into a small-sized t-shirt, I have always preferred wearing clothes a size bigger to allow my skin to breathe, besides indulging my predilection for baggy clothes. I also love tees, shirts and sweatshirts with quirky elements like witty quotes, badges or patches — they keep me connected to the child within.

Aparrna Gupta – Contributing Beauty Editor

My take on the little black dress comes with a floral twist. The silk fabric is really comfortable; it is soft, yet sexy and doesn’t crush even after a long night of dancing. The shift dress has a no-fuss silhouette but I love it as it snugs my curves in all the right places. I always pair it with my shimmering metallic pumps for a touch of bling. It’s a reminder of many evenings beautifully spent.

Pallavi Kanchan – Chief Executive Officer

I have been wearing saris for years now and they never lose their charm for me. I may be part of the minority but I simply love the different weaves, textures, embroideries, prints, colours, designs and the stories they embody. Elegant, graceful and sophisticated, it is what you want it to be! Add some old silver jewellery, a personal favourite, and for me, the look is complete.

Shraddha Jahagirdar-Saxena – Executive Editor

Earrings, especially drops or danglers, and bangles or bracelets are my go-to accessories when I have to step out for the evening, or even a luncheon date. Since I hardly sport any jewels — except my lucky charm — on a regular day, these add-ons make me feel dressed up!