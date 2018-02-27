Beauty

Take A Peek Into Karishma Manga Bedi’s Vanity Case

The successful entrepreneur and self-confessed fragrance lover shares a page from her beauty book

Being Beautiful

For me it has less to do with societal notions and more to do with what makes me feel good and confident. It’s about being comfortable in my own skin.

Signature Style

Fresh and dewy complexion. All I need is mascara, lip gloss and my signature fragrance!

In My Bag

Forest Essentials Facial Toner Pure Rosewater, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipstick, and Jo Malone London’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and vitamin E lip balm.

Dresser Essentials

Orange Bitters and Myrrh & Tonka by Jo Malone London and Carnal Flower by Frederic Malle. Benefit They’re Real! mascara, MAC Gingerly blush, Becca Champagne Pop Shimmering Skin Perfector, Bobbi Brown Red Berry Luxe Lip Colour and Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer are my absolute favourites. For my tresses I use Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Bramhi and Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil Bhringraj oil, both by Forest Essentials.

DIY Remedy

My skin is very dry, so I wash my face with malai (fresh milk cream) occasionally. Also mixing raw sugar with a dash of rose water makes an incredible exfoliator for the face and lips. Sugar is also a natural humectant.

Instant High

Lightning and Brightening Tejasvi Emulsion by Forest Essentials lights up the face in a jiffy.

Make-up Disaster

When I tried smoky eyes for the first time. It looked like I had been socked in the eye!

Fond Memories

Joop by German designer Wolfgang Joop evokes nostalgia as that’s what my mother always smelt of. Personally, the first fragrance I ever bought was Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey. Fragrances have the ability to influence our moods and transport us back in time.

Shopper’s Paradise

There are some standout brands and stores globally but if I had to describe the one-stop destinations, it would have to be Selfridges and Harrods Salon de Perfums in London.

Power Perfume

Bergamot & Oud by Jo Malone London inspires confidence.

Understated Accessory

A smile.