Take A Leaf Out Of Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani’s Beauty Book
Signature Statement
Au naturel.
Daily Mantra
The first product I use in the morning is Charlotte Tilbury’s moisturiser after washing my face, and then Charlotte’s Magic Cream to close the day.
Red-carpet Essential
NARS red matt lipstick.
Fond Memories
Johnson’s baby oil. I now use it to remove my make-up.
Dresser Must-haves
Kérastase’s shampoo and conditioner, Chateau Labiotte’s Wine Lip Tint, Benefit’s mascara, MAC’s NC42 foundation, and a Chanel blush.
Glam Fetish
I love mascara because I have really long lashes and I love enhancing them!
DIY Remedy
My mom makes this paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub and she insists I follow this home treatment once a month.
Mane Wish List
I wish I could oil my hair more frequently than I do.
Power Scent
Decadence by Marc Jacobs.
Nostalgic Notes
First fragrance I used was Chanel No 5, stolen from my mom’s dresser.
Travel Companions
A moisturiser, Neutrogena sunblock, lip tint, blush, mascara, perfume, MAC’s facial wipes — these are the best make-up removal wipes.
Shopping Paradise
In New York, the beauty department at Bergdorf Goodman offers the most exclusive products from all over the world. When I’m there, I feel like Alice in Wonderland!
Bizarre Treatment
Putting tomato paste on my face! Believe me, it give you the best glow, I highly recommend it.
Secret Fix
Eyelash curler.
