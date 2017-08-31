Beauty

Take A Leaf Out Of Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani’s Beauty Book

She lets us in on her beauty essentials, must-haves and more…..

Signature Statement

Au naturel.

Daily Mantra

The first product I use in the morning is Charlotte Tilbury’s moisturiser after washing my face, and then Charlotte’s Magic Cream to close the day.

Red-carpet Essential

NARS red matt lipstick.

Fond Memories

Johnson’s baby oil. I now use it to remove my make-up.

Dresser Must-haves

Kérastase’s shampoo and conditioner, Chateau Labiotte’s Wine Lip Tint, Benefit’s mascara, MAC’s NC42 foundation, and a Chanel blush.

Glam Fetish

I love mascara because I have really long lashes and I love enhancing them!

DIY Remedy

My mom makes this paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub and she insists I follow this home treatment once a month.

Mane Wish List

I wish I could oil my hair more frequently than I do.

Power Scent

Decadence by Marc Jacobs.

Nostalgic Notes

First fragrance I used was Chanel No 5, stolen from my mom’s dresser.

Travel Companions

A moisturiser, Neutrogena sunblock, lip tint, blush, mascara, perfume, MAC’s facial wipes — these are the best make-up removal wipes.

Shopping Paradise

In New York, the beauty department at Bergdorf Goodman offers the most exclusive products from all over the world. When I’m there, I feel like Alice in Wonderland!

Bizarre Treatment

Putting tomato paste on my face! Believe me, it give you the best glow, I highly recommend it.

Secret Fix

Eyelash curler.