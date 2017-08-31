  • August 2017
Beauty
August 31, 2017

Take A Leaf Out Of Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani’s Beauty Book

Text by Zaral Shah

She lets us in on her beauty essentials, must-haves and more…..

Signature Statement
Au naturel.

Daily Mantra
The first product I use in the morning is Charlotte Tilbury’s moisturiser after washing my face, and then Charlotte’s Magic Cream to close the day.

Red-carpet Essential
NARS red matt lipstick.

Fond Memories
Johnson’s baby oil. I now use it to remove my make-up.

Dresser Must-haves
Kérastase’s shampoo and conditioner, Chateau Labiotte’s Wine Lip Tint, Benefit’s mascara, MAC’s NC42 foundation, and a Chanel blush.

Glam Fetish
I love mascara because I have really long lashes and I love enhancing them!

DIY Remedy
My mom makes this paste with fresh cream and besan which works as a scrub and she insists I follow this home treatment once a month.

Mane Wish List
I wish I could oil my hair more frequently than I do.

Power Scent
Decadence by Marc Jacobs.

Nostalgic Notes
First fragrance I used was Chanel No 5, stolen from my mom’s dresser.

Travel Companions
A moisturiser, Neutrogena sunblock, lip tint, blush, mascara, perfume, MAC’s facial wipes — these are the best make-up removal wipes.

Shopping Paradise
In New York, the beauty department at Bergdorf Goodman offers the most exclusive products from all over the world. When I’m there, I feel like Alice in Wonderland!

Bizarre Treatment
Putting tomato paste on my face! Believe me, it give you the best glow, I highly recommend it.

Secret Fix
Eyelash curler.

