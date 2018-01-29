Beauty

Supercharge Your Skin With These Hydrating Elixirs

Here’s a list of the most pampering balms, oils, lotions and serums to keep dryness at bay

L’Occitane En Provence ImmortElle Enriched Water

This light gel loaded with hyaluronic acid and immortelle floral water is absorbed easily, leaving the skin toned and looking healthy.

Estée Lauder Nutritious Micro-Algae Pore Minimizing Hydra Lotion

The milky lotion provides instant radiance and a burst of hydration that lasts all day. Its antioxidising properties helps to neutralise environmental damage and provides protection from free radicals.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil

Infused with tsubaki oil, an ultra-hydrating ingredient, it delivers long-lasting moisture to your body, face or hair.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Crème

Containing the antioxidant hero ingredient, Iris florentina, this youth-preserving cream is ideal for women in their thirties. It repairs the environmental damage and intensely nourishes the skin from within, giving it a smooth, radiant appearance.

Just Herbs Kimsukadi Tail Glow Boosting Facial Oil

This brightening potion is great for repairing a pigmented and dull complexion. A mix of 17 exotic herbs, flowers and roots, it is cooked in cold-pressed sesame oil using traditional Ayurvedic techniques.

Clarins Double Serum

A two-in-one anti-ageing serum, it comes packed with powerful plant extracts, including turmeric. It has been clinically proven to smooth lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, and boost radiance — all in a week’s time!

La Prairie Skin Caviar Absolute Filler

This luxurious cream promises to plump and enhance mature skin, much like a filler, but without any poking or needles.