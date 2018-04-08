  • March 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
April 08, 2018

Summer Rhyme: How To Do Beach Glamour

Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Styling by Kshitij Kankaria. Assisted by Ruhani Singh and Selman Fazil M. Make-up and hair by Nisha Gulati, Faze Model Management. Model courtesy: Archana Akil Kumar

Replenish your summer wardrobe with straw hats, oversized hoops, light shawls, crocheted bikini tops and more to create a sun-kissed look….

Tags: Anavila, Chola, Crocheted bikini tops, Dior, Fashion, Featured, Get The Look, H&M, Levi’s, Madison, Salt Skin, SDS Man, Sushant Chhabria, The Source, Tommy Hilfiger
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble