Fashion

Style Guide: What Nikhil Thampi And Nishka Lulla Predict For 2018

We met the designers at the WeWork office in Mumbai for an illuminating fashion round table conducted by Lakmé Fashion Week

What colour should we be wearing?

Nishka: I would recommend red with a mix of hot pink and old rose pink, deep emerald green, neutral grey, navy blue and, of course, the eternal black.

Nikhil: I’d go with rust, red, silver and gold.

Less or more?

Nishka: Definitely less.

Nikhil: This season is all about paying homage to the 80’s disco scene with sequins and sparkles so I’d have to say more.

Layering favourites…

Nishka: Shirt dresses layered with crop tops and relaxed pyjama pants.

Nikhil: Long trench coats and oversized boyfriend jackets.

How should we wear our trousers?

Nishka: Relaxed, high-waisted and ankle-length.

Nikhil: Tailored and extravagant.

Jeggings Jeggings Bandage dress Bandage dress

Absolute sartorial no-no…

Nishka: Wearing leggings as jeans.

Nikhil: Do yourself a favour and stay away from bandage dresses. I’d also advise against wearing leather in Mumbai and ultra low-waist anything!

A trend that you would like to see carried over to 2018…

Nishka: The off-shoulder trend.

Nikhil: Oversized, glam clothes.

What should we dump from our closet?

Nishka: All your slip dresses. Drop them like a bad habit.

Nikhil: Shapeless clothes.

Top prints this season…

Nishka: Rainbow stripes.

Nikhil: Geometric prints and florals.

If you were allowed one splurge right now, what would you buy?

Nishka: The Hermès’ Birkin bag.

Nikhil: Anything metallic.

Describe your personal style…

Nishka: I’m quite a moody dresser. Sometimes my style is eclectic, sometimes it’s feminine. Occasionally, I’ll go full boho. It all depends on what side of the bed I wake up on.

Nikhil: I’d call myself a man of habit since I’m most comfortable in my black tee and indigo denims. That being said, I am an avid collector of sunglasses and watches.

A trend that should make a comeback…

Nishka: Corset dresses.

Nikhil: Long jackets for men.

Brigitte Bardot Brigitte Bardot Rhea Kapoor Rhea Kapoor

Favourite real-life fashion icons…

Nishka: Kangana Ranaut and Brigitte Bardot.

Nikhil: Natasha Poonawala, Rhea Kapoor and Anamika Khanna.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam The cast of Gossip Girl The cast of Gossip Girl

Favourite reel-life fashion icons…

Nishka: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf played by Blake Lively and Leighton Meester respectively.

Nikhil: Sridevi in Chandni and Lamhe, Amy Adams as Sydney Prosser in American Hustle and Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester as Chuck and Blair from Gossip Girl.

Nishka Lulla with showstopper Kalki Koechlin Nishka Lulla with showstopper Kalki Koechlin Nikhil Thampi with Esha Gupta Nikhil Thampi with Esha Gupta

Your favourite style element about Nikhil…

Nishka: His clothes are really glamorous and make his muses appear sensuous and confident.

Your favourite style element about Nishka…

Nikhil: The femininity she infuses into her ensembles is both refreshing and relatable. The modern twist to her bohemian aesthetic is a breath of fresh air.