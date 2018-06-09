Stock Up On This Logomania Jewellery That You’ll Not Want To Take Off
There are few things guaranteed to catch the eye like a logo splashed across a jacket or carved into a piece of jewellery. Logomania or branding has been recurrently making waves and with the cult following that it has gathered, we can be sure that it is determined to find its rightful place in our closets and chiffonnier. While we are game for a Moschino dress with the brand’s name emblazoned all across it, what is making us starry-eyed this holiday season is a bejewelled pair of earrings in the iconic shape of the YSL logo.
