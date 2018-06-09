  • May 2018
June 09, 2018

Stock Up On This Logomania Jewellery That You’ll Not Want To Take Off

Text by Saumya Sinha

The logo-centric trend is back in the game

There are few things guaranteed to catch the eye like a logo splashed across a jacket or carved into a piece of jewellery. Logomania or branding has been recurrently making waves and with the cult following that it has gathered, we can be sure that it is determined to find its rightful place in our closets and chiffonnier. While we are game for a Moschino dress with the brand’s name emblazoned all across it, what is making us starry-eyed this holiday season is a bejewelled pair of earrings in the iconic shape of the YSL logo.

