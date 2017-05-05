Fashion
Step Into The World Of Masterjis And Their Muses
Photographed by Abhay Singh. Styling by Divyak D'souza. Realisation by Shweta Navandar. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala and Shikha Porwal. Model Courtesy: Meenakshi Rathore, Runway Lifestyle. Make-Up and Hair by Michael Salmen, Anima Creative Management
Away from the bright lights and glitz of the runways is a legion of skilled tailors who stitch dreams into reality. These masterjis are designers in their own right, and many of them head the ateliers of fashion’s A-listers.
Sameer Shaikh Ahmed For Nikhil Thampi
Sameer Shaikh Ahmed For Nikhil Thampi
J’Adior choker in metal with antique-gold finish and black grosgrain ribbon, D-Astro signet rings (set of three, in right hand), D-Porte Bonheur multi-charm rings with antique-gold finish (set of three, in left hand), all from Dior; gold studs, from Swarovski; layered necklace, from Minerali. All in Mumbai.
Usman Sheikh For Nimish Shah
Usman Sheikh For Nimish Shah
Gently bangle, earrings from the Atelier Swarovski collection, both from Swarovski; D-Porte Bonheur ring, from Dior. Both in Mumbai.