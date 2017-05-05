  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Fashion
May 05, 2017

Step Into The World Of Masterjis And Their Muses

Photographed by Abhay Singh. Styling by Divyak D'souza. Realisation by Shweta Navandar. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala and Shikha Porwal. Model Courtesy: Meenakshi Rathore, Runway Lifestyle. Make-Up and Hair by Michael Salmen, Anima Creative Management

We spotlight five veterans alongside the silhouettes they have helped shape…

Away from the bright lights and glitz of the runways is a legion of skilled tailors who stitch dreams into reality. These masterjis are designers in their own right, and many of them head the ateliers of fashion’s A-listers.

Tags: Dior, Dune, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Fashion, Featured, Minerali, Mohammed Valim Shaikh, Nikhil Thampi, Nimish Shah, Payal Singhal, Sameer Shaikh Ahmed, Shakir Shaikh, Swapnil Shinde, Swarovski, Usman Sheikh, Vakil Idrise
