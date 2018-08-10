  • July-August 2018
  Volume 27
  '18 Issue 08
August 10, 2018

Inside Graffiti Artist Kajal Singh’s Rebellious Personal Style

Photographed by Nayantara Parikh. Styling by Dhruv Tyagi. Text by Ojas Kolvankar. Hair and Make-up by Gouri Kumar

Kaleidoscopic prints and contrasting textures meet eccentric accessories in her hip-hop influenced wardrobe

“My go-to look is easy and effortless. I veer towards outfits that spell athleisure – tights, T-shirt, jumper and sports bra are my all-time favourites.”

“I don’t have any style icons. My way of dressing is inspired by hip-hop culture and it tends to be vintage, funky, sporty and baggy.”

“The way I dress is a reflection of my aesthetics as a graffiti girl. I love colours, prints and textures. My looks are neither very feminine nor very tomboyish but tend to shout ‘stylish and strong-headed.”

