Fashion

Inside Graffiti Artist Kajal Singh’s Rebellious Personal Style

Kaleidoscopic prints and contrasting textures meet eccentric accessories in her hip-hop influenced wardrobe

“My go-to look is easy and effortless. I veer towards outfits that spell athleisure – tights, T-shirt, jumper and sports bra are my all-time favourites.”

Polyester windcheater, from Huemn, at www.huemn.in Jewellery (worn throughout), Kajal’s own. Stan Smith sneakers, from adidas Originals, Mumbai. Velvet Vixen sweatshirt, from NorBlack NorWhite, at www.norblacknorwhite.com Jeans, Kajal’s own. Boyfriend Shirt, from NorBlack NorWhite, at www.norblacknorwhite.com Sports bra, Kajal’s own. Stan Smith sneakers, from adidas Originals, Mumbai. Selena Velvet Slip Dress, from NorBlack NorWhite, at www.norblacknorwhite.com Bomber jacket, Kajal’s own. Striped bomber jacket, from Nought One; tribal artwork maxi dress, from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, both in New Delhi. Sneakers, from adidas Originals, Mumbai. Sequinned bomber jacket, from Huemn, at www.huemn.in

“I don’t have any style icons. My way of dressing is inspired by hip-hop culture and it tends to be vintage, funky, sporty and baggy.”

“The way I dress is a reflection of my aesthetics as a graffiti girl. I love colours, prints and textures. My looks are neither very feminine nor very tomboyish but tend to shout ‘stylish and strong-headed.”