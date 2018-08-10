Fashion
Inside Graffiti Artist Kajal Singh’s Rebellious Personal Style
“My go-to look is easy and effortless. I veer towards outfits that spell athleisure – tights, T-shirt, jumper and sports bra are my all-time favourites.”
“I don’t have any style icons. My way of dressing is inspired by hip-hop culture and it tends to be vintage, funky, sporty and baggy.”
“The way I dress is a reflection of my aesthetics as a graffiti girl. I love colours, prints and textures. My looks are neither very feminine nor very tomboyish but tend to shout ‘stylish and strong-headed.”
