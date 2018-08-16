  • July-August 2018
Fashion
August 16, 2018

Simply White

Photographed by Bikramjit Bose. Styling by Carol Singh. Fashion Assistants: Ayesha Pasha and Riddhi Dasgupta. Hair and Make-Up by Anu Kaushik. Models: Madhulika Sharma at Inega Model Management and Namita Sunil at Vogati Talents

Sustain your pastoral sensibility in a shade that soothes. Look deliciously cool draped in feathers, straw and eye-catching macrame redolent of a wild, sylvan charm

