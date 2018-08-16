Fashion
Simply White
Photographed by Bikramjit Bose. Styling by Carol Singh. Fashion Assistants: Ayesha Pasha and Riddhi Dasgupta. Hair and Make-Up by Anu Kaushik. Models: Madhulika Sharma at Inega Model Management and Namita Sunil at Vogati Talents
On Namita: bonnet, from Péro; white parka, by Sameer Madan; both in New Delhi. Feathered top, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com
On Madhulika: silk scarf, skirt, both from House of Three, Bengaluru. Black bra, from Karleo, Mumbai. White cape, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com Earring, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in All hair accessories and socks, stylist’s own.
Jacket, pants, both from Bodice; slingback stilettos, from Vanilla Moon; both in New Delhi. Earring, from Mirakin, at www.mirakin.com
Collared dress, from Anaam, at www.anaamofficial.com Earrings, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in
On Madhulika: silk scarf, from House of Three, Bengaluru. White shirt, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com Earrings, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in
On Namita: white jacket, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Silk scarf, from House of Three, Bengaluru. Earrings, by Olivia Dar, at www.oliviadar.com
Monochrome jacket, by Shahab Durazi, Mumbai. Earrings, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in
Inner slip, from Péro; cotton dress, from Poochki; both in New Delhi. White shoes, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai. Necklace, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in Beaded string, from Maha Mala, at www.mahamala.com
Shirt dress, by Sahiba Singh, New Delhi. Patent leather shoes, from Oceedee, at www.oceedee.com
Cotton dress, from Péro, New Delhi. Silver pumps, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.