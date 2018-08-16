Simply White

On Namita: bonnet, from Péro; white parka, by Sameer Madan; both in New Delhi. Feathered top, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com

On Madhulika: silk scarf, skirt, both from House of Three, Bengaluru. Black bra, from Karleo, Mumbai. White cape, from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, at www.431-88.com Earring, from Kichu, at www.kichu.co.in All hair accessories and socks, stylist’s own.