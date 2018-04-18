Fashion
Seasons Of Change: The Definitive Guide To SS’18 Runway Trends
Photographed by Bikramjit Bose. Concept and Styling by Nikhil D. Fashion Assistants: Yvonne Monteiro and Mridu Gupta. Make-up by Mitesh Rajani, Sparkle Talent Management and Tashi Dolma, Inega Model Management. Hair by Sonam Singh Solanki, Anima Creative Management. Models Courtesy: Anjali Lama, Dany Prescillia, Both from Inega Model Management; Mitali Rannorey, Runway Lifestyle; Shruti Venkatesh. Production Assistant: Dipika Champaneri
rainbow hues
On Dany: jacquard pantsuit, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi.
On Mitali: layered dress, pleated skirt, both from Huemn, New Delhi. Sock boots, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
On Shruti: jumpsuit, logo belt, low-heel mules, all from Gucci, Mumbai.
On Dany: sari, from Abraham & Thakore, New Delhi.
On Mitali: organza layered dress, from Bloni, New Delhi. Ankle-strap pumps, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
On Shruti: quilted layered coat, hoodie, pleated skirt, all from Huemn, New Delhi. Leather boots, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
sorbet mash
On Mitali: embroidered drawstring shirt, skirt, from Munkee See Munkee Doo, New Delhi. Leather boots, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
On Dany: layered asymmetric slip dress, pleated overlay (wrapped on the hand), both by Wendell Rodricks, Goa. Mesh leather boots, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
Sunglasses, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Jersey and cotton patchwork dress, from Loewe, at Le Mill, Mumbai. Fringed slip-on sandals, by Rimzim Dadu at www.rimzimdadu.com
pretty pleats
Pleated slip overlay, cotton dress, both by Dhruv Kapoor, New Delhi.
Off-shoulder asymmetric dress, by Rahul Mishra, New Delhi. Ankle-strap pumps, from Christian Louboutin, Mumbai.
daring denim
Striped T-shirt, printed silk shirt (both knotted as a top), denim pants, all from Dior, Mumbai.
Frayed denim jacket, denim wrap top, denim pants, all from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, New Delhi. Leather sandals, from Hermès, Mumbai.
playful pencil skirts
Halterneck maillot, pencil skirt, belt, all from Shivan & Narresh, New Delhi.
Halterneck top, corset overlay, printed pencil skirt, all from Hemant & Nandita, Noida.
extravagant textures
Sequinned slip dress, appliqué wool coat, both by Dhruv Kapoor, New Delhi. Belt, stylist’s own.
On Dany: layered cord dress, by Rimzim Dadu, at www.rimzimdadu.com
On Shruti: loosely woven silk cord dress, by Rimzim Dadu, at www.rimzimdadu.com
diaphanous layers
Silk organza shirt dress, cotton pants, both from Lovebirds, New Delhi. Sneakers, from Adidas, Mumbai. Sunglasses, stylist’s own.
Cotton silk jacket, romper, printed silk shirt, tulle skirt, beret, ballet pumps, all from Dior, Mumbai. Stockings, headgears, gloves (worn throughout), stylist’s own.