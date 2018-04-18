  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
April 18, 2018

Seasons Of Change: The Definitive Guide To SS’18 Runway Trends

Photographed by Bikramjit Bose. Concept and Styling by Nikhil D. Fashion Assistants: Yvonne Monteiro and Mridu Gupta. Make-up by Mitesh Rajani, Sparkle Talent Management and Tashi Dolma, Inega Model Management. Hair by Sonam Singh Solanki, Anima Creative Management. Models Courtesy: Anjali Lama, Dany Prescillia, Both from Inega Model Management; Mitali Rannorey, Runway Lifestyle; Shruti Venkatesh. Production Assistant: Dipika Champaneri

Dip into a vibrant palette of crayon-rich hues and whispery-soft pastels and liven up your wardrobe with the textures and cuts of the top runway trends of SS’18

rainbow hues

sorbet mash

pretty pleats

daring denim

playful pencil skirts

extravagant textures

diaphanous layers

