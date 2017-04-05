  • April 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 04
April 05, 2017

How To Give Your Romantic Summer Wardrobe A Twist

Photographed by Munsif Molu. Styling by Chandni Bahri. Model Courtesy: Rasika Navare, Anima Creative Management. Make-Up by Rosario Belmonte and Hair by Yianni Tsapatori, Both From Anima Creative Management

Rococoesque gowns, dramatic tulles and dainty petticoats spell romance, while a rebellion is under way in ornate ribbons, lace and gothic frills

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Tags: Fashion, Featured, Romance, Summer
