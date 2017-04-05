How To Give Your Romantic Summer Wardrobe A Twist

Upcycled cobweb detailing vest, multi-tier upcycled cotton shorts (used as petticoat), both from Bias, New Delhi. Printed silk skirt, from Gucci; black ruched silk top, from H&M; pearl stud, from Dior; vintage gold earring, from Viange; champagne shoes, from Clarks. All in Mumbai. Socks, stylist’s own.