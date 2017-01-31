Fashion

Preview: Tarun Tahiliani’s LFW Summer Resort 2017 Collection

The designer gives us a sneak peek into his lush and romantic collection titled Chashme Shahi

The master couturier Tarun Tahiliani’s Spring Summer 2017 collection is inspired by Mughal gardens and perfect for summer weddings. Below he discusses his inspiration and what you can expect from the collection:

What made you look to the Mughal gardens for inspiration this season?

“The Mughal gardens are a spring of freshness and lightness, of pared down finesse and restraint — which have been used in the elegant draping and delicate chikankari. As dressing in the day becomes more casual, the collections move more towards evening wear. The Spring Summer collection aptly titled ‘Chashme Shahi’ has clothes that have an element of fantasy and romance.”

What are some of the techniques you have used in this collection?

“Sheer light textures and lots of layering — a Tarun Tahiliani trademark embodies the feeling of a summer breeze. Delicate hand-painted and raised floral embellishments are spread throughout the collection, while minarets and inlay work-inspired graphic prints and geometric patterns are used to create the illusion of depth. Mughal arches and architecture details translate into patterns on zardozi and gara embroidered bridal wear. Arabesque jaal detailing on blouses and borders perfectly offset heavily embroidered lehengas.”

Which piece from the collection would you recommend to the Verve woman?

“For the modern Indian woman, I would recommend this elegantly chic dress with clean fluid lines — a beautiful amalgamation of contemporary design and layered drapes.”