Preview: Anita Dongre’s LFW Summer Resort 2017 Collection

The grand finale designer talks about her collection titled ‘Liquid Gold’

Anita Dongre is this season’s Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale designer and below she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the collection:

How did the collaboration with Lakmé come about?

“Lakmé approached us for this exciting association. Their new line of lipsticks are enriched with Argan oil – which they aptly call liquid gold. Personally, I love when make-up comes with the beauty benefits of essential oils. My design ethics and philosophies tilt towards an organic lifestyle, and this reflects in my work too.”

How did you interpret the theme of Liquid Gold?

“We have designed a collection using a significant amount of the colour gold. Rajasthan has been an influence as always. The glistening sands of its deserts and the unique flora and fauna of the state are the inspiration behind this collection.”

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect from the collection: