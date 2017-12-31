Power Dressing: The Best Red Carpet Looks of 2017

As far as red carpet looks go, very rarely does one come across moments that are the best union of the right look, on the right wearer at the right venue. Read our definitive list of the ones that made the cut
Since fashion has the capacity to say so much, here are the stars that ruled the red carpet in the last year…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Michael Cinco Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy in Gucci at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards
Araya A Hargate In Zuhair Murad Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
Cara Delevingne in Chanel Couture at the Met Gala
Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani at the Dubai International Film Festival
Celine Dion in Schiaparelli at the Celine Dion Accessories Collection Launch
Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta at the Emmy Awards
Daisy Ridley in Prada at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” Shanghai Premiere
Deepika Padukone in Marchesa at the Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood at the Cannes Film Festival
Emma Stone in Givenchy Couture at the Academy Awards
Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra at the Golden Globe Awards
Finn Wolfhard in Prada, Noah Schnapp in Balmain, Gaten Matarazzo in Ted Baker, Caleb McLaughlin in Garçon Couture at the Golden Globe Awards
George Clooney and Amal Clooney in Versace at the Cannes Film Festival
Janelle Monáe in Elie Saab Couture at the Academy Awards
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Fashion Show
Jessica Chastain in Chanel Couture at the Vanity Fair and Chanel Dinner
Katrina Kaif in Ziad Nakad at the IIFA Awards
Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the premiere of ‘Woodshock’ at the Venice Film Festival
Lena Waithe in ALBA Legacy Gold at the Emmy Awards
Lupita Nyong’o in Halpern at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” LA Premiere
Meryl Streep in Givenchy at the Golden Globe Awards
Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein By Appointment at the Emmy Awards 2017
Naomi Campbell at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia
Naomie Harris in Armani Privé at the Golden Globe Awards
Nicole Kidman in Gucci at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globe Awards
Rami Malek in Dior Homme at the “Buster’s Mal Heart” Tribeca Premiere
Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé a the Venice Film Festival
Ruth Negga in Valentino Couture at the Met Gala
Sonam Kapoor in Ashi Studio at the Dubai International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the Cannes Film Festival
Zendaya Coleman in Vivetta at the Variety magazine’s "Power of Young Hollywood" Party