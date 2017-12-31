  • December 2017
Fashion
December 31, 2017

Power Dressing: The Best Red Carpet Looks of 2017

Compiled by Shubham Ladha

As far as red carpet looks go, very rarely does one come across moments that are the best union of the right look, on the right wearer at the right venue. Read our definitive list of the ones that made the cut

Since fashion has the capacity to say so much, here are the stars that ruled the red carpet in the last year…

  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Michael Cinco Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Michael Cinco Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Anya Taylor-Joy in Gucci at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards
    Anya Taylor-Joy in Gucci at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Araya A Hargate In Zuhair Murad Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
    Araya A Hargate In Zuhair Murad Couture at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Cara Delevingne in Chanel Couture at the Met Gala
    Cara Delevingne in Chanel Couture at the Met Gala
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani at the Dubai International Film Festival
    Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani at the Dubai International Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Celine Dion in Schiaparelli at the Celine Dion Accessories Collection Launch
    Celine Dion in Schiaparelli at the Celine Dion Accessories Collection Launch
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta at the Emmy Awards
    Claire Foy in Oscar de la Renta at the Emmy Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Daisy Ridley in Prada at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” Shanghai Premiere
    Daisy Ridley in Prada at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” Shanghai Premiere
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Deepika Padukone in Marchesa at the Cannes Film Festival
    Deepika Padukone in Marchesa at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood at the Cannes Film Festival
    Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Emma Stone in Givenchy Couture at the Academy Awards
    Emma Stone in Givenchy Couture at the Academy Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra at the Golden Globe Awards
    Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra at the Golden Globe Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Finn Wolfhard in Prada, Noah Schnapp in Balmain, Gaten Matarazzo in Ted Baker, Caleb McLaughlin in Garçon Couture at the Golden Globe Awards
    Finn Wolfhard in Prada, Noah Schnapp in Balmain, Gaten Matarazzo in Ted Baker, Caleb McLaughlin in Garçon Couture at the Golden Globe Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, George Clooney and Amal Clooney in Versace at the Cannes Film Festival
    George Clooney and Amal Clooney in Versace at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Janelle Monáe in Elie Saab Couture at the Academy Awards
    Janelle Monáe in Elie Saab Couture at the Academy Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Fashion Show
    Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Fashion Show
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Jessica Chastain in Chanel Couture at the Vanity Fair and Chanel DinnerJessica Chastain in Chanel Couture at the Vanity Fair and Chanel Dinner
    Jessica Chastain in Chanel Couture at the Vanity Fair and Chanel DinnerJessica Chastain in Chanel Couture at the Vanity Fair and Chanel Dinner
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Katrina Kaif in Ziad Nakad at the IIFA Awards
    Katrina Kaif in Ziad Nakad at the IIFA Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the premiere of ‘Woodshock’ at the Venice Film Festival
    Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the premiere of ‘Woodshock’ at the Venice Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Lena Waithe in ALBA Legacy Gold at the Emmy Awards
    Lena Waithe in ALBA Legacy Gold at the Emmy Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Lupita Nyong’o in Halpern at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” LA Premiere
    Lupita Nyong’o in Halpern at the “Star Wars – The Last Jedi” LA Premiere
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Meryl Streep in Givenchy at the Golden Globe Awards
    Meryl Streep in Givenchy at the Golden Globe Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein By Appointment at the Emmy Awards 2017
    Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein By Appointment at the Emmy Awards 2017
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Naomi Campbell at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia
    Naomi Campbell at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Naomie Harris in Armani Privé at the Golden Globe Awards
    Naomie Harris in Armani Privé at the Golden Globe Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Nicole Kidman in Gucci at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
    Nicole Kidman in Gucci at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globe Awards
    Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Golden Globe Awards
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Rami Malek in Dior Homme at the “Buster’s Mal Heart” Tribeca Premiere
    Rami Malek in Dior Homme at the “Buster’s Mal Heart” Tribeca Premiere
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé a the Venice Film Festival
    Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé a the Venice Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Ruth Negga in Valentino Couture at the Met Gala
    Ruth Negga in Valentino Couture at the Met Gala
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Sonam Kapoor in Ashi Studio at the Dubai International Film Festival
    Sonam Kapoor in Ashi Studio at the Dubai International Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the Cannes Film Festival
    Tilda Swinton in Chanel at the Cannes Film Festival
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Zendaya Coleman in Vivetta at the Variety magazine’s "Power of Young Hollywood" Party
    Zendaya Coleman in Vivetta at the Variety magazine’s "Power of Young Hollywood" Party
  • Fashion, Featured, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Style, Zoe Saldana in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
    Zoe Saldana in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

