  • June 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 06
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
June 21, 2017

Play It Cool With These Beauty Products

Photograph by Prateek Patel. Realisation by Swati Sinha

Here’s what you need on your dressing table for those days when the sun peeks through the rainy clouds…

  1. Just Herbs Skin Tint Medium Coverage Broad Spectrum Sun Protection
  2. Stay Quirky Nail Polish Acco Mauve Date 193
  3. Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil
  4. Decleor Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum
  5. Lotus Ecostay Make-up Stick
  6. Chanel Huile De Jasmin
  7. Clinique Fresh Pressed Daily
  8. MAC Ruby Woo Lip Pencil
  9. Ruby’s Organics Lip Balm
  10. The Body Shop Down To Earth Eye Palette
  11. Clarins Booster Detox
  12. BeYu Lipstick (347)
  13. Ananda In The Himalayas Detoxifying Juniper, Grapefruit And Cypress Body Oil Booster With Pure Vitamin C 10%
  14. Skeyndor Sun Expertise Dry Touch SPF 50
  15. La Prairie Cellular Eye Cream Platinum Rare
  16. Nykaa Matte Nail Lacquers (Pink Ruﬄe, Nutcracker Dream)
Tags: Ananda, Beauty, BeYu, Chanel, Clarins, Clinique, Featured, Kiehl, La Prairie, Mac, Nykaa, Ruby, Skeyndor, The Body Shop
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble