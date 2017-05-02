Fashion

Most Creative Dresses On The Red Carpet At MET Gala 2017

Blake Lively’s gown came straight from tropical heaven and Priyanka Chopra’s trench coat with a train was a winner all the way

In case you hadn’t already guessed, many months of preparation go into picking a designer and the subsequent outfit for a MET Gala red carpet appearance. This is because it happens to be one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year and hosts the biggest names from the worlds of acting, music and fashion. Upping the ante from last year’s Manus X Machina showcase, which was an amalgamation of fashion and technology, this year’s theme was dedicated to Rei Kawakubo, creative director and founder of Comme des Garçons. Naturally, it meant that run-of-the-mill gowns would just not make the cut; every inch of fabric seen on the red carpet had to be path-breaking within its means.

Here’s our list of the celebrities that did complete justice to the theme with their avant-garde sartorial choices.