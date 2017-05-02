  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
May 02, 2017

Metal Over Floral: How Chrome is Taking over Summer

Text by Saumya Sinha

We’re all set to sparkle through the season

Fashion’s love for all things metallic continues this summer in a big way. From Siddhartha Tytler’s gilded pantsuits in champagne and gold to khadi saris awash with gold and silver at Abraham & Thakore, the runways of Spring Summer 2017 showcased gold and platinum in the most alluring and striking styles. Even the top-to-toe glittering gold ensemble at Gucci, platinum shirts at Kenzo with exaggerated shoulders, and textured separates at Pankaj & Nidhi all promise a very bright and shiny summer.

The beauty space has incorporated the ombre effect with a glitter overlay on the lips, even metallic or embellished earlobes, sparkly eyebrows and molten eyeshadows to name a few. So when it comes to make-up, you are either going bold or going home.

This season, update your wardrobe with an absolutely fresh take on textiles, textures, and trends du jour, and catch up with the metallics fever.

Read more: 5 innovative ways of wearing metallic. 

Tags: Beauty, Fashion, Featured, Metallic, Online Exclusive
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Priyanka Shahani and Kazim Delhiwala, The Vainglorious
Meet College Sweethearts Kazim And Priyanka Who Are Bound Together By Their Love For Fashion

Shambhavi Singh, Shivangani Singh, Angelique Singh
Angelique Singh And Her Daughters Talk About Blending The Old With The New

AB Celestial, Floatel, Food, Restaurant,
Have You Been To India’s First Floating Restaurant?

Close