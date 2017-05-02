  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
May 02, 2017

Master the Mixed Metallic Trend

Text by Saumya Sinha

The gold fever is growing on us…

If there is one trend that instantly puts you in the spotlight, it is everything-metallic! These real party starters are just what you need to bring the house down when you’re going to a wedding or even planning a date night.

There’s a huge demand for all kinds of metallics (gold, platinum or high-octane colours) inspired from international runways and streets to Indian bridal and festive wear. Even power dressing borrows from the bling in surprising but limited ways – think sneakers, belts or heeled mules with metallic accents (you’ll be surprised at how poised they make you look when paired with strong solid hues and relaxed cuts). While it is best to find your own poison by trial and error, we’re going to give you a head start with five of the most distinctive looks to get the ball rolling:

Contrast cool


Pair your high octane contrasting separates with beaten gold jewellery, the chunky pieces will balance the intensity of the colours; and sign off with bronze lips to channel your inner diva.

Bold and beautiful


A tip-to-toe metallic attire will put you ahead of the curve instantly but the trick is to not go overboard with the bling. Add small metallic accents and bring in those shimmering eyes for a fresh approach.

Rainbow fever

Take your love for colour and quirk to the next level with multicoloured and metallic eye shadow.

Pastel play

If pastels hold a soft spot in your heart, go all out with the mellow hues; blush makeup mixed with bronze exude an ultra-feminine and romantic look.

Statement affair

Mixing gold and silver is the brand new way to up your metallic game. Pair them up for added drama and make it your own before anyone else catches on.

Tags: Fashion, Featured, Get The Look, Metallic, Online Exclusive, Style File
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
metallic trend, indian runway, trends
Metal Over Floral: How Chrome is Taking over Summer

Priyanka Shahani and Kazim Delhiwala, The Vainglorious
Meet College Sweethearts Kazim And Priyanka Who Are Bound Together By Their Love For Fashion

Shambhavi Singh, Shivangani Singh, Angelique Singh
Angelique Singh And Her Daughters Talk About Blending The Old With The New

Close