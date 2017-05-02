- Home
Master the Mixed Metallic Trend
The gold fever is growing on us…
If there is one trend that instantly puts you in the spotlight, it is everything-metallic! These real party starters are just what you need to bring the house down when you’re going to a wedding or even planning a date night.
There’s a huge demand for all kinds of metallics (gold, platinum or high-octane colours) inspired from international runways and streets to Indian bridal and festive wear. Even power dressing borrows from the bling in surprising but limited ways – think sneakers, belts or heeled mules with metallic accents (you’ll be surprised at how poised they make you look when paired with strong solid hues and relaxed cuts). While it is best to find your own poison by trial and error, we’re going to give you a head start with five of the most distinctive looks to get the ball rolling:
Contrast cool
Pair your high octane contrasting separates with beaten gold jewellery, the chunky pieces will balance the intensity of the colours; and sign off with bronze lips to channel your inner diva.
Bold and beautiful
A tip-to-toe metallic attire will put you ahead of the curve instantly but the trick is to not go overboard with the bling. Add small metallic accents and bring in those shimmering eyes for a fresh approach.
Rainbow fever
Take your love for colour and quirk to the next level with multicoloured and metallic eye shadow.
Pastel play
If pastels hold a soft spot in your heart, go all out with the mellow hues; blush makeup mixed with bronze exude an ultra-feminine and romantic look.
Statement affair
Mixing gold and silver is the brand new way to up your metallic game. Pair them up for added drama and make it your own before anyone else catches on.
