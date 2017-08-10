Fashion

Manish Malhotra Indulges Us With A New Story For LFW Winter/Festive 2017

Celebrating 12 years in the business, Manish Malhotra regales us with a new story of glamour and drama

A different take on his collection from last season

“I’ve done a lot of couture with Indian materials such as zardozi in red and gold so I wanted to make this collection traditional, but different. I’ve aimed to do the unexpected — push myself constantly and nurture diversity under my label. With this show titled ‘Tales of Indulgence’, I’m introducing bespoke dinner jackets and formal suits for men which double up as evening-wear, club-wear and festive-wear. There will be cocktail dresses and flamboyant dress saris for women. It’s the first time I’m looking at Winter/Festive from a completely different perspective. We are also presenting our bespoke tailoring service that we recently launched at our stores in New Delhi and Mumbai”

On the textiles and techniques

“The ensembles have employed the use of taffeta, silk, net, satin, crepe, and tulle, which is my favourite, using handcrafted detailing and embroidery. For menswear, we’ve looked at textured fabrics like tweed. I’m concentrating on various cuts and silhouettes for this collection, using straight lines, flowy fabrics and low cuts to accentuate the sensuality of the female form. The colour palettes range from chrome and oyster to grey and ivory and will lend a young, glamorous element to traditional festive attire. I’m excited about using black extensively since its an area I haven’t explored before.”

A piece from the collection for the Verve woman

“The Verve woman, to me, is intelligent, beautiful and confident. There’s a sense of understatedness that doesn’t lack glamour. She’d opt for a simple fit-and-flare silhouette with tone-on-tone accents.”