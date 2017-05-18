  • May 2017
  Volume 26
  '17 Issue 05
May 18, 2017

What Makes Fabergé’s Newest Watch So Fabulous?

Text by Huzan Tata

The brand’s Lady Libertine III wristwatch draws from the Mozambican coastline…

‘The name has inspired intrigue, romance and secret passions for a hundred years or more,’ claims Fabergé: A Life Of Its Own, a documentary that chronicles the brand’s history. Founder Peter Carl Fabergé, who described himself as an ‘artist jeweller’, created a company that’s come to be known for its signature ‘eggs’, resplendent jewels and other intricate creations. And its latest chronometer, the Lady Libertine III, is testament to its reputation.

The newest addition to the Dalliance collection was created in collaboration with Scottish designer Fiona Kruger. Mozambique’s Gemfields’ Montepuez Ruby Mine provided the inspiration, and Kruger used rubies and pink sapphires to create an arresting landscape reminiscent of the African region where the stones are found. “The stunning Mozambican coastline has a vivid palette of beautiful blue waters, soft white sand, and red earth; it was the perfect starting point, and one of Gemfields’ images of the landscape captured this idea,” explains Kruger. “It looked like an abstract painting, so I thought of the dial similarly: using métiers d’art in a contemporary way, playing with colours, textures, light and shade to create an emotive art piece.”

Finished with hand-painted turquoise and silver guilloche enamel, the dial proves to be a true example of innovation. A calf-leather strap and an 18-carat Fabergé buckle in white gold complete this captivating timepiece — one that the founder too would be proud of.

