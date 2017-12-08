Maithili Ahluwalia Gives You 5 Reasons To Attend The Verve X Bungalow 8 Pop-Up Event This Saturday

Fashion aficionados, you can’t miss this!

Bungalow 8 is back with The Bandra Edit, which comprises the perfect mix of design, be it garments, accessories and even food. The carefully curated pop-up event will exhibit selected pieces from a host of labels, both emerging and established such as Abraham and Thakore, Aish, Neeru Kumar, Swati Kalsi, Hidden Harmony, En Inde and White Champa, The Bungalow, Injiri, Lovebirds, Lara Morakhia, Kashmir Loom, Shaw Brothers, amongst others. The brand’s curatorial eye being all about ease and effortlessness, focuses on style, rather than fashion. Naturally, the pieces you’ll find at this pop-up are classics that can be reinvented season after season. Ahead of the event, we caught up with Maithili Ahluwalia of Bungalow 8 to share with us her top five sartorial picks to check out at this fashion extravaganza:

sanskar

This piece can dress up any outfit, especially this time of the year that is replete with social commitments. The combination of jute and leather in this accoutrement is the epitome of subdued glamour. Wear it with a sari or throw it over a jeans-and-t-shirt ensemble, and revel in its versatility.

olivia dar

Absolutely neutral, this black-and-silver bag is something you cannot go wrong with. Make it part of a wedding ensemble or don it on a casual evening out. The bag will not overwhelm the outfit and can be easily styled with just about anything, just like the rest of the pieces here, which can all be dressed up or down based on the occasion.

Awash with tones of blue, this is one of my perfect day (think lunch) pieces – casual but worn with a twist. I’d pair it with sneaks, and I wouldn’t add any jewellery as this piece should be allowed to stand out by itself. Its traditional quality makes it all the more desirable.

Everybody needs a black dress and this Akaaro dress is that and so much more. The traditional pin-tucks detailing gives it a feminine and structured look with sheer organza finishing at the bottom. I’d wear this with trousers and sneakers for a dressed-down look.

It’s the perfect fall and has the right amount of glitz. A transitional piece that can go from day to evening, it’s also a classic, which can be worn with a white shirt for an androgynous look or with a bandeau for a more glamorous appeal.

In keeping with its concept store approach, the brand has brought on board the chefs behind the much-coveted Secret Supper Project from Savor. Savor in partnership with Conscious Food, will be serving an all day salad and soup bar, where you can make your own freshly tossed salads.