Louis Vuitton Cruise 2018 Decoded

Nicolas Ghesquiere takes a leaf from his Japan travel diary and delivers an experimental collection





After showcasing at some of the most spectacular location such as Rio’s Niterói Museum and Bob Hope’s John Lautner-designed home in Palm Springs, the fashion giant takes over the Miho Museum in Kyoto, Japan designed by architect I.M Pie. Japanese references standout in the collection with figurative engraving, inked landscapes, ceremonial dresses, martial arts inspired keikogi and more. Traditional influences on urban pantsuits and architectural tunics can be spotted whereas interwoven jersey and leather sweaters recall the armor of Japanese warriors. Evening dresses gleam with Noh theater gold, and delicately crafted obi belts become the fabric of tapered trousers. The collection also pays tribute to designer Kansaï Yamamoto who is known for having designed most of David Bowie’s costumes and has now created icons, symbols, and characters for Louis Vuitton bags and accessories.

