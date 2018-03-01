Fashion

Keeping It Classy With Santoshi Shetty

Founder of popular fashion, travel and lifestyle blog The Styledge, Santoshi Shetty talks to us about her love for all things fashionable

Wardrobe Essentials are…plain tees, basic high-waisted denims and sneakers, and a tote or a sling bag to match.

Your latest splurge was…a Gucci fanny pack.

Beauty essentials are…a contour palette, a mascara and a nude lipstick.

In your vanity bag we’d find…a razor, Clinique moisture surge cream, a mascara from Benefit, toner and a few rubber bands.

Your personal style is… edgy, casual sporty and something that leans towards comfortable and chic.

An outfit curated at Phoenix Marketcity would see you head to…for clothes I would go either to Zara, Forever 21, H&M, Diesel or Tommy Hilfiger. For accessories, I would pick Accessorize or Forever 21, and shoes from Zara or Steve Madden.

Your signature beauty look is…the no make-up make-up look — mascara and nude lips.

To transition from day to evening without an outfit change you would…swap my shoes from casual to dressy. I’d add hoops, and maybe a darker lip too since I usually have nude lips during the day. Though instead of a darker lip, I sometimes prefer a smokey-eye! If my hair is casual and untied, then I straighten it out and go for a classy, sleek hairstyle that is sure to give more definition to a look.

The biggest learning in your line of work is…learning on the job. The motivation to push boundaries and break the conventional rules of dressing is higher now and continues to grow. It’s all about being confident in what you are wearing. If you’re confident, you will look good irrespective of how stylish and fashionable your outfit looks. I’ve learnt how to love myself, my skin tone, my body type, everything. The more I experiment, the more I get to know about myself and the trends that would look good on me. So it’s all a learning process.